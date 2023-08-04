Cameron Jordan, Saints Agree to 2-Year, $27.5M Contract Extension

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan has agreed to a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints.

Jordan's agents, Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy, told ESPN's Adam Schefter their client will sign a two-year, $27.5 million extension that keeps him with the Saints through the 2025 season.

The Saints have thrown caution to the wind with the salary cap for a number of years. Jordan has been one of many players who has restructured his deal on a near-annual basis to help the front office be cap-compliant.

Prior to the start of free agency, Jordan reworked his deal to save the team $10 million against the cap this year. He's only set to earn $1.165 million in base salary in 2023, but that doesn't include his $3.1 million signing bonus.

General manager Mickey Loomis has done a good job, all things considered, of keeping the Saints competitive despite their limited cap space. Their restructures this offseason allowed them to sign Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal.

Jordan was set to become a free agent after this season prior to his extension, though his deal had four void years that were going to keep him on their cap through 2027.

Originally drafted with the No. 24 pick in 2011, Jordan has spent his entire career with the Saints. The 34-year-old has recorded at least 7.5 sacks in each of the past 11 seasons. His 115.5 career sacks ranks second in franchise history (Rickey Jackson: 123).

The Saints are coming off a 7-10 season in which their defense ranked ninth in the NFL in points allowed per game (20.3). They've finished in the top 10 in points allowed per game in each of the past three seasons.