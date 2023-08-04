Jets' Zach Wilson Credits Aaron Rodgers' 'Great Call' for 57-Yard Pass vs. Browns

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Aaron Rodgers might have a future as an offensive coordinator after his playing career ends.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson credited the four-time NFL MVP for calling the play on his 57-yard completion to Malik Taylor in the first quarter of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns.

"Great call by Aaron Rodgers," Wilson told reporters after the game. "Have to give him a little shoutout there."

Rodgers didn't actually call in the play because he wasn't wearing a headset at the time, but Wilson noted he suggested it to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

As Wilson attempts to resurrect his career after a rough first two seasons, Rodgers seems to have taken a liking to the young quarterback.

Even before he was traded to the Jets, Rodgers talked about liking Wilson's talent and believing he has the ability to play in the league for a long time.

Rodgers posted a humorous message to Wilson on social media Thursday to help celebrate the 24-year-old's birthday.

Even though Wilson is unlikely to see the field much this year as long as Rodgers stays healthy, this is an important season for him. He's just two years removed from being the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Things haven't gone well for Wilson. He has thrown for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and completed 55.2 percent of his attempts in 22 appearances.

Wilson's skill set was frequently compared to Rodgers' leading up to the 2021 draft. Now that he has an opportunity to work alongside him, maybe those comparisons will translate into performance.