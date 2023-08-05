AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 4August 5, 2023
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 4
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Rampage on August 4.
This week's show featured the usual four-match lineup, but one bout was particularly interesting due to the return of a stipulation we haven't seen in quite some time.
Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli took on Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Fight in an attempt to end the feud between BCC and Best Friends.
We also saw Anna Jay take on Skye Blue, the Hardys teamed up with Keith Lee to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade, and the newly formed duo of Swerve Strickland and AR Fox was in action.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's episode of Rampage.
The Hardys and Keith Lee vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and Blade
- Jeff was moving around much better here than he was in his last match. Maybe he just needed to shake off the ring rust.
- Jericho would be an awesome commentator if he didn't have to worry about staying in character as a heel. He has so much experience and knowledge to offer.
- Ethan Page was taken down by Sabian's springboard moonsault along with Jeff, but he didn't sell it. He sort of just got up and walked back to his corner.
- AEW should have had Ford, The Bunny and a few others do some press for the Barbie movie. They would have fit in so well.
Lee, Matt and Jeff Hardy took on The Buther, The Blade and Sabian in a trios match to kick off this week's hour of action. Sabian extended his hand and when Jeff fell for it, he kicked Jeff right in the gut.
The good guys had the upper hand until The Butcher tagged in and used his power to turn the tables and take control.
The Hardys are not the spring chickens they once were, and Lee has never been known as a speed demon, so Sabian and The Blade had to compensate a bit by being the guys who offered the quickest offense in the match.
This was fine if a little clunky in spots. Sabian, Butcher and Blade have grown into a fun trio but they are still fighting to be taken seriously in the division, as evidenced by the fact that they lost to a tag team and another guy who don't work together as often.
TDE Wrestling @tde_gif
BASK. <a href="https://twitter.com/RealKeithLee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealKeithLee</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWRampage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWRampage</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWonTNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWonTNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/20lcqtorjs">pic.twitter.com/20lcqtorjs</a>
After everyone had a chance to have the spotlight for a moment, Jeff won the match for his team with a Swanton to Penelope Ford's own personal Ken.
Winners: The Hardys and Keith Lee
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
AR Fox and Swerve Strickland Tag Match, Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue
- Anna has really grown into being a heel.
- Skye really seems to enjoy the attention she has been getting on the internet recently.
- Fox's tank top has seen better days. He still had Nick Wayne's blood all over it.
- Fox and Swerve fit so well together. They could be a great addition to the tag team division.
The second match of the night featured Anna JAS taking on a young woman who has been on a bit of a roll recently, Skye Blue.
Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang accompanied Jay to the ring as the announcers questioned Jericho about the future of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
There were moments when you could see the inexperience of both women in their exchanges, but most of what we saw here was serviceable. The things that looked good outweighed the bad, but with a few more matches, these two will have better chemistry as opponents.
They had a decent amount of time to work with a commercial break in the middle, so both competitors had a chance to be in control for quite some time. After failing to get the pin, Anna finished off Blue with the Queenslayer.
Winner: Anna Jay
Grade: C+
The third match was a relatively quick squash with Fox and Strickland taking on two jobbers. They played with their food a little before putting them out of their misery.
Winners: AR Fox and Swerve Strickland.
Grade: Incomplete
Notable Moments and Observations
Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli
- Brian Cage and Big Bill gave a promo about facing FTR next week. They have good chemistry with Prince Nana.
- Get that paycheck, Mark Henry.
- Castagnoli being confused by the automatic tailgate on one of the minivans was hilarious.
- He also ripped the spoiler off of a car and used it as a weapon.
- Taylor lit a barbed wire 2x4 on fire but it didn't fully catch, so it just ended up going out after a few seconds.
The main event of the night was the Parking Lot Fight between Best Friends and Blackpool Combat Club. This was only the second of these matches in AEW history, so there was a lot of pressure to live up to the first one.
BCC started inside the circle of cars while Taylor and Beretta showed up a few moments later to get the fight started. They immediately started brawling as soon as all four men were in the area.
As expected, this match was nothing but chaos. They used everything they could find to hurt each other, whether it was a weapon or part of the environment.
Trying to analyze a match like this is impossible because things like technical ability and precision mean almost nothing. A bout like this is judged solely on how much fun you have while watching it. All four men made sure they gave a memorable performance, but it never quite reached the level of personal animosity of the first Parking Lot Fight.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
IT'S SUE!!!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWRampage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWRampage</a> on TNT!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParkingLotFight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParkingLotFight</a><a href="https://twitter.com/trentylocks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@trentylocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/SexyChuckieT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sexychuckiet</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/JonMoxley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonMoxley</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ClaudioCSRO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@claudiocsro</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/orangecassidy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@orangecassidy</a> <a href="https://t.co/4q08SUWTs5">pic.twitter.com/4q08SUWTs5</a>
Wheeler Yuta showed up and got involved, but Sue came to the rescue by bringing ORange Cassidy in on top of her minivan. Even with the help, Best Friends seemed outmatched. The BCC ended up winning after putting Trent's head through the windshield of his mom's own van.
Winners: Blackpool Combat Club
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
The Final Word
This week's episode was built around the Parking Lot Fight, and that match definitely delivered, but it wasn't the only thing worth watching on the show.
The women's match showed how far both Blue and Jay have come over the past couple of years, and the trios bout that opened the show also had some fun moments.
Rampage is a tricky show because AEW knows it won't be as watched as Dynamite and Collision, but it still needs to put matches on the card it knows will get fans to tune in.
The company has done a decent job finding a good balance for the hour-long show, but having a squash match almost every single week is starting to feel pointless. Nobody really benefits from them, so it would be better if that time was given to one of the other matches.
Grade: C+