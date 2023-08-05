AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 4

0 of 4

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Rampage on August 4.

This week's show featured the usual four-match lineup, but one bout was particularly interesting due to the return of a stipulation we haven't seen in quite some time.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli took on Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Fight in an attempt to end the feud between BCC and Best Friends.

We also saw Anna Jay take on Skye Blue, the Hardys teamed up with Keith Lee to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade, and the newly formed duo of Swerve Strickland and AR Fox was in action.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's episode of Rampage.