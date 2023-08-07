MLB Power Rankings: Have the Orioles Finally Overtaken the Braves for the No. 1 Spot?August 7, 2023
MLB Power Rankings: Have the Orioles Finally Overtaken the Braves for the No. 1 Spot?
For the first time since before the All-Star break, there is a new No. 1 team in our weekly power rankings.
The Baltimore Orioles have gone from unexpected contender last year to a bona fide title contender this season on the strength of a dynamic young core that has grown throughout the year as a number of prospects have been promoted to the majors.
The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners have also made a significant climb up the rankings into the thick of the postseason race, while the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels are heading in the opposite direction.
Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.
Nos. 30-28
30. Oakland Athletics (32-80)
Previous Rank: 30
Last Week: 0-3 @ LAD, 2-0 vs. SF
A seven-game winning streak in early June still accounts for roughly 22.6 percent of Oakland's victories this year, and outside of that stretch they have won consecutive games just six times. Entering play on Monday, they were on pace for 117 losses, which would be tied for third-highest total since 1901.
29. Kansas City Royals (36-77)
Previous Rank: 29
Last Week: 3-0 vs. NYM, 1-2 @ PHI
Bobby Witt Jr. continues to be one of the few bright spots in a disappointing season for the Royals. The 23-year-old reached the 20-homer, 30-steal mark for the second year in a row when he homered on Friday, and he is hitting .318/.341/.624 with six home runs, 20 RBI and five steals in 20 games since the All-Star break.
28. St. Louis Cardinals (49-64)
Previous Rank: 26
Last Week: 1-2 vs. MIN, 1-2 vs. COL
With 13 more games remaining against the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals will look to play spoiler in the NL Central race after selling at the trade deadline and turning their attention to next season. Rookie Alec Burleson is 6-for-13 with two home runs in August, and he should get a long look down the stretch.
Nos. 27-25
27. Chicago White Sox (45-68)
Previous Rank: 28
Last Week: 0-3 @ TEX, 2-1 @ CLE
An already thin White Sox roster following their trade deadline sell-off will likely be without shortstop Tim Anderson for an extended period of time after his brawl with Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez on Saturday. On a positive note, 29-year-old rookie Jesse Scholtens tossed six innings of three-hit, one-run ball against the Texas Rangers on deadline day.
26. Colorado Rockies (44-67)
Previous Rank: 27
Last Week: 1-2 vs. SD, 2-1 @ STL
Outside of a 15-13 month of May, the Rockies have gone 29-54 with an awful minus-151 run differential. The left side of the infield of rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and third baseman Ryan McMahon has been a bright spot, but it once again looks like this team has a long way to go to reach relevance.
25. New York Mets (50-61)
Previous Rank: 23
Last Week: 0-3 @ KC, 0-3 @ BAL
When will what remains of the Mets roster win their first game on the other end of their trade deadline fire sale? After going 0-6 and getting shut out twice last week, the wait could be a long one. They welcome the red-hot Chicago Cubs and first-place Atlanta Braves to town this week, and the moves they made at the deadline could be just the start of a busy offseason of retooling.
Nos. 24-22
24. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61)
Previous Rank: 25
Last Week: 1-1 vs. DET, 2-2 @ MIL
The Pirates have gone 9-7 in their last 16 games, and with 16 combined games remaining against the Chicago Cubs (7), Cincinnati Reds (6) and Milwaukee Brewers (3) they have a chance to play a major role in the NL Central race while continuing to build toward the future. First baseman Alfonso Rivas (4-for-14, HR) and shortstop Alika Williams (8-for-24) have both played well since moving into starting roles.
23. Detroit Tigers (49-62)
Previous Rank: 22
Last Week: 1-1 @ PIT, 1-2 vs. TB
The Tigers looked like a team on the rise during a 77-win season in 2021, but they have spent the better part of the last two years spinning their tires in the gray area between rebuilding and trying to contend. Young left-hander Tarik Skubal has provided some reason for optimism since returning from flexor tendon surgery, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 33-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in six starts since making his season debut on July 4.
22. Washington Nationals (49-63)
Previous Rank: 24
Last Week: 2-1 vs. MIL, 3-0 @ CIN
It seems like every season, at least one non-contender gets hot down the stretch to help provide some optimism for the future. With a 13-9 record and four series wins since the All-Star break, the Nationals are shaping up to be that team here in 2023. The trio of CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas and Keibert Ruiz all look like potential long-term pieces in the lineup, while Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore provide a solid young one-two punch atop the rotation.
Nos. 21-19
21. Cleveland Guardians (54-58)
Previous Rank: 21
Last Week: 0-3 @ HOU, 1-2 vs. CWS
The Guardians slim playoff hopes took a major hit last week with a 1-5 showing, and they entered play on Monday sitting 4.5 games back in the AL Central and 8.5 games back in eighth place in the AL wild-card standings. Losing José Ramírez to a likely suspension following Saturday's fight with Tim Anderson won't help their cause.
20. Miami Marlins (58-55)
Previous Rank: 19
Last Week: 1-3 vs. PHI, 0-3 @ TEX
With a 5-16 record since the All-Star break, the Marlins have been steadily sliding down the rankings in recent weeks, and the offense is averaging just 3.7 runs per game during that stretch. Deadline pickups Jake Burger (4-for-18, HR) and Josh Bell (6-for-19, 2B, HR) have provided a boost, but it might be too little, too late.
19. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55)
Previous Rank: 16
Last Week: 1-3 @ SF, @ MIN
The D-backs are averaging 3.8 runs per game since the All-Star break, and they have a 5-17 record and minus-45 run differential during that span. Rookie standout Corbin Carroll is hitting .231/.320/.423 with a 27.2 percent strikeout rate in the second half, and he is one of a number of players that need to get back on track. The D-backs have the 10th-toughest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon.
Nos. 18-16
18. Los Angeles Angels (56-57)
Previous Rank: 13
Last Week: 1-2 @ ATL, 0-4 vs. SEA
A four-game sweep at the hands of the division rival Seattle Mariners might prove to be a death blow for an Angels team that pivoted to buying at the trade deadline. They lost three games in the standings in their push for the third AL wild-card spot, and now sit seven games back with four teams to overtake. Not trading Shohei Ohtani could be a franchise-altering mistake.
17. Boston Red Sox (57-54)
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: 1-2 @ SEA, 0-3 vs. TOR
The Red Sox have stumbled to a 1-7 record in their last eight games, and their postseason outlook has taken a sharp downturn as a result. The Red Sox rotation ranks 22nd in the majors with a 4.69 ERA, and nothing was done to address that group at the deadline, so the odds are stacked against them staking claim to a wild-card berth.
16. New York Yankees (58-54)
Previous Rank: 18
Last Week: 1-2 vs. TB, 2-2 vs. HOU
The Yankees went 4-6 during a grueling 10-game stretch against the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros, and now they'll look to build some momentum. After more than two months on the sidelines, Nestor Cortes finally returned to action on Saturday and he allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts over four innings.
Nos. 15-13
15. Cincinnati Reds (59-55)
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: 1-3 @ CHC, 0-3 vs. WAS
After a 9-3 stretch of games helped the Reds build a 1.5-game lead in the NL Central standings, the team has stumbled to six straight losses after getting swept by the Washington Nationals over the weekend. The pitching staff has an MLB-worst 9.52 ERA through six games since the calendar flipped to August.
14. San Diego Padres (55-57)
Previous Rank: 2-1 @ COL, 1-2 vs. LAD
Last Week: 17
The Padres have an 18-12 record with a plus-52 run differential in their last 30 games, and that stretch helped convince them to buy at the trade deadline, despite a sub-.500 record on deadline day. Outfielder Juan Soto is hitting .316/.427/.709 with nine home runs and 25 RBI in 22 games since the All-Star break, and his future will be a major storyline this offseason ahead of his final year of team control.
13. Milwaukee Brewers (60-53)
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: 1-2 @ WAS, 2-2 vs. PIT
After a 1-5 road trip, the Brewers returned home and split a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. They entered play on Monday with a 1.5-game lead in the NL Central standings, but they are playing .500 baseball since the All-Star break. This week will provide a golden opportunity to build some momentum with series against the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox.
Nos. 12-10
12. Minnesota Twins (59-54)
Previous Rank: 15
Last Week: 2-1 @ STL, 3-0 vs. ARI
With a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Twins have built a season-high 4.5-game lead in the AL Central standings. The Twins have gone just 26-30 on the road this season, and they play nine of their next 14 games away from Target Field, so this is a crucial stretch in their schedule.
11. San Francisco Giants (61-51)
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: 3-1 vs. ARI, 0-2 @ OAK
A pair of losses to the Oakland Athletics over the weekend was reason enough to bump the Giants down one spot in the rankings, but they still entered play on Monday tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings. Second baseman Thairo Estrada returned to action on Saturday after missing 26 games with a fractured hand.
10. Seattle Mariners (60-52)
Previous Rank: 20
Last Week: 2-1 vs. BOS, 4-0 @ LAA
The Mariners were a .500 team on July 24 and sitting on the fringe of contention, but four straight series wins have vaulted them up the wild-card standings. They entered play on Monday just 2.5 games back for the third AL wild-card berth, and following a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels momentum is on their side. The pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors with a 4.04 ERA since the All-Star break.
Nos. 9-7
9. Chicago Cubs (58-54)
Previous Rank: 14
Last Week: 3-1 vs. CIN, 2-1 vs. ATL
Since their 17-3 blowout victory over the Washington Nationals on July 18, the Cubs lead the majors with a 15-4 record. The offense is averaging a staggering 7.2 runs during that span, and deadline pickup Jeimer Candelario has gone 12-for-21 with four doubles and a .640 on-base percentage in six games since rejoining the team that originally signed him back in 2010.
8. Toronto Blue Jays (63-50)
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: 1-3 vs. BAL, 3-0 @ BOS
The Blue Jays fell to 2-8 against the Baltimore Orioles on the season with a series loss last week, and they have struggled to an 11-23 record against the rest of the AL East this year. A healthy Hyun Jin Ryu and a resurgent Alek Manoah have given the Blue Jays a six-man rotation, and that should help them keep everyone fresh down the stretch.
7. Philadelphia Phillies (61-51)
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: 3-1 @ MIA, 2-1 vs. KC
The Phillies have won three of their last four series, and their deadline move to acquire Michael Lorenzen paid some early dividends when he allowed six hits and two earned runs in his debut with the team on Thursday. The young trio of Brandon Marsh (62 PA, .309/.441/.509), Alec Bohm (82 PA, .341/.411/.471) and Bryson Stott (83 PA, .305/.363/.512) have anchored the offense since the All-Star break.
Nos. 6-4
6. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46)
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: 3-0 vs. OAK, 2-1 @ SD
The Dodgers suffered a pair of series losses to close out July, but they rebounded nicely last week with a pair of series wins while welcoming a handful of newcomers at the trade deadline. Shortstop Amed Rosario is 8-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in 28 plate appearances since joining the team.
5. Houston Astros (64-49)
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: 3-0 vs. CLE, 2-2 @ NYY
In his first start back with the Astros on Saturday, veteran Justin Verlander tossed seven innings and allowed two earned runs, and he now has a 3.11 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 101.1 innings on the year. Meanwhile, outfielder Kyle Tucker is hitting .321/.412/.642 with eight doubles, six home runs and 21 RBI in 22 games since the All-Star break.
4. Tampa Bay Rays (68-46)
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: 2-1 @ NYY, 2-1 @ DET
The Rays stumbled through an 8-16 record in July, but they are now working on three straight series wins following a 6-3 road trip. The pitching staff tossed their 11th shutout of the year on Friday behind a strong start from Zack Littell (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER), and his contributions will be critical with Shane McClanahan landing on the injured list with a forearm tightness.
Nos. 3-1
3. Texas Rangers (66-46)
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: 3-0 vs. CWS, 3-0 vs. MIA
The Rangers snapped a rough patch of three straight series losses in impressive fashion last week, sweeping the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins to improve to 39-20 at Globe Life Field. Deadline pickups Max Scherzer (W, 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER) and Jordan Montgomery (W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER) earned consecutive wins in their respective debuts with the Rangers.
2. Atlanta Braves (70-39)
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: 2-1 vs. LAA, 1-2 @ CHC
A weekend series loss at Wrigley Field opened the door for a streaking Baltimore Orioles team to overtake the Braves after five straight weeks in the No. 1 spot in these rankings. Ace Max Fried made his first start in nearly three months on Friday, striking out eight over six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs.
1. Baltimore Orioles (70-42)
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: 3-1 @ TOR, 3-0 vs. NYM
The Orioles have an MLB-best 20-7 record and plus-60 run differential since July 5, and with two more series wins last week they sit No. 1 in these rankings for the first time in years. Right-hander Jack Flaherty delivered a quality start in his Orioles debut on Thursday, allowing four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts in six innings.
Complete Rankings
Complete Rankings
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Atlanta Braves
3. Texas Rangers
4. Tampa Bay Rays
5. Houston Astros
6. Los Angeles Dodgers
7. Philadelphia Phillies
8. Toronto Blue Jays
9. Chicago Cubs
10. Seattle Mariners
11. San Francisco Giants
12. Minnesota Twins
13. Milwaukee Brewers
14. San Diego Padres
15. Cincinnati Reds
16. New York Yankees
17. Boston Red Sox
18. Los Angeles Angels
19. Arizona Diamondbacks
20. Miami Marlins
21. Cleveland Guardians
22. Washington Nationals
23. Detroit Tigers
24. Pittsburgh Pirates
25. New York Mets
26. Colorado Rockies
27. Chicago White Sox
28. St. Louis Cardinals
29. Kansas City Royals
30. Oakland Athletics
AL Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
2. Kyle Tucker, HOU
3. Adolis García, TEX
4. Luis Robert Jr., CWS
5. Yandy Díaz, TB
6. José Ramírez, CLE
7. Marcus Semien, TEX
8. Bo Bichette, TOR
9. Wander Franco, TB
10. Gunnar Henderson, BAL
AL Cy Young
1. Gerrit Cole, NYY
2. Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
3. Framber Valdez, HOU
4. Kevin Gausman, TOR
5. Luis Castillo, SEA
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Josh Jung, TEX
2. Gunnar Henderson, BAL
3. Masataka Yoshida, BOS
NL Award Rankings
NL MVP
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
2. Freddie Freeman, LAD
3. Juan Soto, SD
4. Corbin Carroll, ARI
5. Mookie Betts, LAD
6. Matt Olson, ATL
7. Luis Arraez, MIA
8. Sean Murphy, ATL
9. Ketel Marte, ARI
10. Cody Bellinger, CHC
NL Cy Young
1. Blake Snell, SD
2. Zac Gallen, ARI
3. Spencer Strider, ATL
4. Corbin Burnes, MIL
5. Justin Steele, CHC
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Corbin Carroll, ARI
2. Matt McLain, CIN
3. Kodai Senga, NYM