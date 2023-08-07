MLB Power Rankings: Have the Orioles Finally Overtaken the Braves for the No. 1 Spot?

0 of 13

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

For the first time since before the All-Star break, there is a new No. 1 team in our weekly power rankings.

The Baltimore Orioles have gone from unexpected contender last year to a bona fide title contender this season on the strength of a dynamic young core that has grown throughout the year as a number of prospects have been promoted to the majors.

The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners have also made a significant climb up the rankings into the thick of the postseason race, while the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels are heading in the opposite direction.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.