MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal Pranked Exec with Fake Shohei Ohtani Trade Before Deadline

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Ken Rosenthal is apparently quite a prankster when he isn't breaking news.

The MLB insider for The Athletic appeared on Foul Territory TV and shared an amusing anecdote about a back-and-forth he had with a team executive. Rosenthal said the executive continued to buzz his phone during a television appearance, so he decided to enact some revenge with a prank text.

That prank text indicated there was a trade for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, which prompted an immediate response from the executive:

While the Angels decided to keep Ohtani instead of trading him ahead of Tuesday's deadline, it is notable that Rosenthal said the executive who he did not name believes Los Angeles should have traded the two-way star.

The pitcher and slugger can leave in free agency during the upcoming offseason, and he would have landed quite the return package in any deal given his status as the league's best player who can anchor a lineup and rotation.

Yet the only trade that happened in this instance was Rosenthal trading pranks with an executive.