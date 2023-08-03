Report: Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. Topped 650K Buys, Grossed $55M

Al Bello/Getty Images

Last weekend's welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. reportedly enjoyed a strong performance in terms of pay-per-view buys and revenue.

According to boxing insider Dan Rafael, the Crawford vs. Spence PPV event did "at least" 650,000 buys and possibly as much as 675,000 for a gross of $55 million.

Rafael added that Crawford and Spence drew a gate of over $20 million at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as well.

Crawford and Spence reportedly earned at least $25 million apiece from the bout with Spence earning a slightly higher percentage of the purse despite his loss.

Given that they both entered the contest with undefeated records, Crawford vs. Spence was one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches in recent memory.

The 35-year-old Crawford turned in a dominant performance and won by ninth-round technical knockout, making him the first undisputed welterweight champion in 17 years.

Crawford, who improved to 40-0 in his career, retained the WBO welterweight title and won the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight championships.

Spence, 33, dropped to 28-1 in defeat and lost the titles he had previously won in victories over Kell Brook, Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugás.

In the wake of Crawford's massive victory, he is ranked by The Ring as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, while Spence is now sixth.

While a rematch is a possibility, it may not perform close to as well as the first fight in terms of revenue due to how decisively Crawford won.

Because of that, undefeated fighters Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis stand out as strong candidates to challenge Crawford in his first defense as undisputed welterweight champ.