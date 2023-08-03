X

NFL

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Embracing' Negativity, Criticism Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

    Adam WellsAugust 3, 2023

    Dak Prescott isn't shying away from the criticism that has come his way ahead of the 2023 season after tying for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions last year.

    Speaking to USA Today's Jarrett Bell, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said he's "embracing everything that's coming my way—negativity, criticism, whatever it may be."

