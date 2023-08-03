Serge Ibaka: Bucks Exit Stemmed From Lack of Communication About Playing Time

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Serge Ibaka's time with the Milwaukee Bucks played out far differently than what he originally expected.

When he re-signed with the organization ahead of last season, the former NBA champion knew he wasn't going to have a huge role. However, even when injuries mounted, Ibaka's number wasn't called—despite what then-head coach Mike Budenholzer allegedly told him—which eventually resulted in him getting traded to the Indiana Pacers.

When speaking to The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday, Ibaka said the most frustrating part of the situation was the lack of communication

"I couldn't take what was happening anymore… no communications," Ibaka said.

"When I go talk to the front office, they tell me different things," he added later. "They love me, the front office. They want me to be there, they want me to stay. And when I go back on the court, it's different. It got to some point where I was like, 'I cannot take this anymore.' I love this game so much, but if this is going to take my peace of mind, my joy, it's not worth it. I earned my respect in this league. At least communicate. I'm not asking about playing, just communication."

Ibaka played a total of 35 games with the Bucks over the last two campaigns, starting four of those. It was the smallest role he has had over his career that includes stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers.

After being traded to the Pacers in February ahead of the deadline, he was waived by the organization and has failed to find a landing spot ever since.

It wasn't the first time Ibaka experienced a reduced role with an organization. He dealt with it during his second season with the Clippers in 2021-22. The big difference was that Los Angeles' coach Tyronn Lue always kept him in the loop regarding lineup decisions.

"I was with the Clippers. One thing I respect so much about Ty Lue, he used to call me in the morning. 'This week, I'm going with the young fellas.' 'OK, cool. Perfect. No problem,'" Ibaka said. "Like it or not, at the end of the day, I have to be professional. At least I know the next two weeks, I have to work. And when something changes or something comes up, he calls me in the office, 'Listen, Serge. Tonight, I think I will put you in. Be ready.' Or 'I don't know. I'm not sure yet.' That's it."

Ibaka revealed that when he first arrived in Milwaukee, Budenholzer told him to stay prepared in case anybody got injured. It didn't pan out that way, however, and he never got an explanation as to why he wasn't getting playing time.

This isn't the first time that a former Bucks' player has called out Budenholzer's lack of communication. Jae Crowder brought it up after the team's first-round exit against the Miami Heat this past postseason.

He didn't understand what his role was supposed to be.

Now, with Budenholzer being let go after Milwaukee's elimination, it'll be on first-time coach Adrian Griffin to fix some of the missteps his predecessor had along the way.

As for Ibaka, a three-time NBA All-Defensive First-Team selection, he's still looking for a new organization to call home. He averaged a career-low 4.1 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes a night.