Report: 'Some Belief' Pac-12 May Stay Together amid Oregon, Washington Exit Rumors

Despite USC, UCLA and Colorado's impending departures, it reportedly remains possible that the Pac-12 could stay together as a power conference.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, there is still "some belief" that the remaining nine members of the Pac-12 will stay together, agree to a new media rights deal and add new members such as San Diego State.

Wetzel's newest report comes on the heels of him reporting Wednesday that the Big Ten is considering expanding further by adding Oregon and Washington, and possibly even Stanford and California as well.

The Pac-12 is already on the brink of collapse with USC and UCLA agreeing to join the Big Ten in 2024, along with Colorado announcing its intention to jump to the Big 12.

Per Wetzel, Arizona is considering a move as well in the form of following Colorado from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.

The Big Ten is already set to expand to 16 teams in 2024 with USC and UCLA entering the fray, and consideration is being given to an expansion to 18 teams with Oregon and Washington, or 20 teams with Stanford and Cal also.

Wetzel noted Thursday that the Big Ten is "hesitant" to make formal offers to Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal unless the Pac-12 "further deteriorates." It is unclear what would constitute further deterioration, but if Arizona jumps to the Big 12, it could be the catalyst the Big Ten is waiting for.

Perhaps the biggest reason why schools have committed to leave the Pac-12 recently is the uncertainty when it comes to media rights for the conference.

The Pac-12's current television deal expires after the 2023 season, and there isn't yet a replacement locked in.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported Tuesday that the Pac-12 was presented with an offer from Apple in the form of a primarily subscription-based streaming deal.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has since presented the pitch to the conference's presidents and chancellors.

The Pac-12 is currently hanging by a thread, but agreeing to a new rights deal could go a long way toward keeping the likes of Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal in the fold.

Wetzel added that the "next 24 hours will determine a lot," in terms of the Pac-12's future.

Should the Big Ten proverbially call off the dogs and stay at 16 teams for 2024, it may be the break the Pac-12 needs to stay together and maintain power conference status.