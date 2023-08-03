MLB Rumors: Eduardo Rodríguez to Dodgers Trade Collapsed over Contract 'Enhancements'

Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eduardo Rodríguez's decision to veto a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers may have been a little more complicated than it was initially said to be.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Rodríguez and his agent, Gene Mato, asked for "financial and contractual enhancements" before he would give the Detroit Tigers his approval to accept a deal to Los Angeles.

"When those enhancements were not granted," Rosenthal wrote, "he invoked his no-trade protection."

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Mato said Rodríguez's decision to remain with the Tigers was made because his family was comfortable in Detroit.

Tigers general manager Scott Harris confirmed on Tuesday the team had an agreement in place with the Dodgers on a trade for Rodríguez prior to the trade deadline, but the left-handed starter invoked his no-trade provision.

Rosenthal noted one of the enhancements proposed from Mato was adding an extra year and $20 million to Rodríguez's contract if he declined to opt out.

Rodríguez has had an unusual tenure with the Tigers since signing with the team as a free agent in November 2021. He was placed on the injured list with a rib injury in May 2022.

Around the time Rodríguez was set to be activated from the IL, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported he was moved to the restricted list because of a marital issue.

Then-general manager Al Avila told reporters in July that Rodríguez wasn't communicating with the club.

"We have reached out, but he hasn't reached out back," Avila said. "We're just kind of waiting it out."

Rodríguez eventually returned to the team in August and made nine starts to finish the 2022 season. The 30-year-old was absent from the start of spring training this year, though he did eventually show up and made one appearance for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

One big detail in the five-year, $77 million deal Rodríguez signed with the Tigers was a limited no-trade clause that includes 10 teams he can veto deals to.

We saw other teams have to negotiate with players leading up to the trade deadline about no-trade clauses. The Texas Rangers were able to get Max Scherzer to opt in to his 2024 salary and waive his no-trade clause to accept a deal from the New York Mets.

Justin Verlander, who also had a full no-trade clause, was dealt by the Mets back to the Houston Astros where he spent the previous six seasons.

Rodríguez could have been an impactful addition for the Dodgers down the stretch. He has a 2.96 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 94.1 innings this season in Detroit.

The southpaw could become a free agent after this season if he exercises his opt-out clause. He will be owed $49 million over the next three seasons if he doesn't opt out.