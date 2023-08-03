Women's World Cup Bracket 2023: Teams, Matchups and Schedule for Knockout Fixtures

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The unpredictable nature of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup created a knockout-round bracket that no one expected to see.

Perennial contenders Brazil, Canada and Germany were eliminated in the group stage, and that led to a handful of surprise sides in the round of 16, including Jamaica, South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco.

Those underdog stories could continue in Australia and New Zealand, but it also opens the possibility for a team like England to install itself as the clear-cut favorite.

The Lionesses have the easiest path to the semifinals on paper, while France, the Netherlands and United States women's national team could face one or two battles just to reach the final four.

Alex Morgan and the USWNT open their knockout-round campaign against Sweden, a matchup that was not supposed to happen but was caused by the Americans' surprising second-place finish behind the Dutch in Group E.

Vlatko Andonovski's side will have to go through Sweden, Japan or Norway and maybe the Dutch again just to reach the final.

Knockout Round Bracket

Knockout Round Schedule

Round of 16

Saturday, August 5

Switzerland vs. Spain (1 a.m. ET, FS1)

Japan vs. Norway (4 a.m. ET, FS1)

Netherlands vs. South Africa (10 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States (5 a.m. ET, Fox)

Monday, August 7

England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m. ET, FS1)

Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m. ET, FS1)

Tuesday, August 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica (4 a.m. ET, FS1)

France vs. Morocco (7 a.m. ET, FS1)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 10

Switzerland/Spain winner vs. Netherlands/South Africa winner (9 p.m. ET, Fox)

Friday, August 11

Japan/Norway winner vs. Sweden/United States winner (3:30 a.m. ET, Fox)

Saturday, August 12

Australia/Denmark winner vs. France/Morocco winner (3 a.m. ET, Fox)

England/Nigeria winner vs. Colombia/Jamaica winner (6:30 a.m. ET, Fox)

Semifinals

Tuesday, August 15 (4 a.m. ET, Fox)

Wednesday, August 16 (6 a.m. ET, Fox)

Third-Place Game

Saturday, August 19 (4 a.m. ET, Fox)

Championship Game

Sunday, August 20 (6 a.m. ET, Fox)

Preview

The top half of the knockout-round bracket looks far more difficult on paper.

The four-time champion USWNT, one-time winners Japan and Norway and 2019 finalist Netherlands will square off for a spot in the final.

Japan looked like the strongest side of that quartet in the group stage, as it picked up nine points and scored 11 goals across three matches.

The Dutch looked like the second-strongest side in the top half, as they tied the USWNT and scored eight goals across two victories.

Norway, the USWNT and Spain all displayed weaknesses at some point of the group stage, but they all found a way into the round of 16, unlike Brazil, Canada and Germany.

The USWNT has the toughest path of any team in the top half to reach the final since it would have to get through long-time rival Sweden, Japan or Norway and likely the Netherlands again.

Compare that to England, who face Nigeria in the round of 16 and then either Colombia or Jamaica in the quarterfinals.

Colombia, Nigeria and Jamaica have all exceeded expectations at the World Cup and are terrific stories, but any of the women's soccer powers would have signed up for that knockout-round path when the tournament began.

Brazil, Canada and Germany all would have landed in the bottom half of the bracket had they advanced.

Those results make a semifinal clash between Australia or France and England a strong possibility.

A good case could be made for the Lionesses to be the favorite to hoist the World Cup trophy on August 20. They produced two clean sheets, scored eight goals, won three games and possess the breakout star of the tournament in Lauren James, who had two goals and three assists in the Group D finale against China.

Of course, the USWNT could return to form and earn its third consecutive title, but for now, England looks like the best team in the tournament.

England is going after its first Women's World Cup crown, and if the USWNT, Japan or Norway do not make it to the championship game, a first-time champion will be crowned.