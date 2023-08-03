Tom Brady Becomes Minority Owner of Birmingham City, Will Serve on Advisory Board

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady added to his sports ownership portfolio Thursday, becoming minority owner of the Birmingham City Football Club.

Brady announced his new partnership with the Blues in the following video, noting that he likes "being an underdog."

According to ESPN's Tom Hamilton, Brady's official role at Birmingham City will be chairman of the advisory board. The club said Brady will "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs."

Brady commented further on his decision to get into the soccer ownership game, saying:

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.

"I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

Brady is the second high-profile former NFL player to get involved in soccer ownership this offseason, joining another future Hall of Famer in former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, who bought a stake Burnley.

Burnley will be elevated to the English Premier League next season after winning the EFL Championship league in 2022-23.

Watt welcomed Brady to the world of soccer ownership Thursday, and Brady responded to his former on-field adversary:

Brady, who retired this offseason after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl wins and five Super MVP awards with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, previously bought a minority stake in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

While the Raiders are already in the big time, Birmingham City have work to do before reaching that level in English Football.

The Blues will play in the EFL Championship again next season after finishing a disappointing 17th in the standings in 2022-23.

Birmingham City will be in the second tier of English soccer for a 13th consecutive season, as they have not been part of the Premier League since getting relegated at the end of the 2010-11 season.

The Blues have never finished better than sixth in top division, but they won the second division in 1893, 1921, 1948 and 1955, and the third division in 1995.

Birmingham City's pursuit of a spot in the Premier League will begin Saturday when they face Swansea City in their season opener.