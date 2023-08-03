Warriors Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The dust has largely settled on what was an eventful—at times surprising—2023 NBA offseason for the Golden State Warriors.



Jordan Poole is gone. Former franchise nemesis Chris Paul is here. Draymond Green is back, too, with a hefty new deal in place.



The Dubs made other changes on the margins, but the same nucleus that has steered four successful championship runs is still in place. Well, other than former front office chief Bob Myers, who stepped down after a wildly successful 12-year stint.



While Golden State's new—and old—group should now be focused on stacking regular-season wins, we're still looking back on this offseason to identify two Warriors winners and one loser after during the free-agency period.

