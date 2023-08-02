Boxing Champion Amanda Serrano Signs Contract with PFL

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Undisputed featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano announced on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that she has signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League.

The PFL also confirmed the news.

The league announced in a statement that it agreed to an "exclusive partnership" with Serrano "which will see her fight exclusively in MMA for the new PFL PPV Super Fight Division."

The 34-year-old Serrano's decorated boxing career includes a 44-2-1 record with 30 wins by knockout. She most recently beat Erika Cruz in February via unanimous decision in a featherweight title fight.

Serrano has some professional MMA experience with a 2-0-1 record. She most recently beat Valentina García by first-round submission in June 2021.

Now she'll make the big move to the PFL PPV Super Fight Division, which already includes some big names. PFL provided more information.

"Serrano joins Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul and Kayla Harrison in the PFL PPV Super Fight Division, which was launched to forge true economic partnerships with MMA's top superstars to compete in global mega events," the statement read.

"Her debut in the PFL SmartCage and opponent will be announced at a future date. DAZN is a partner of PFL's Super Fight Division and will distribute events on its PPV platform in Europe and other priority international markets."

The PFL is in Serrano's future, but for now, she's set to defend her featherweight belts again versus Heather Hardy on Saturday.