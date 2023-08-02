Cubs' Marcus Stroman Placed on 15-Day IL With Hip Injury; José Cuas Added to Roster

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs decided not to trade Marcus Stroman ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but they will be without one of the leaders in their rotation for the immediate future.

The Cubs announced Wednesday that they placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list because of right hip inflammation. The stint is retroactive to Aug. 1, and the team also added pitcher José Cuas to the 26-man roster in a corresponding move.

Chicago signed Stroman to a three-year deal ahead of the 2022 campaign, and he has been largely effective for the National League Central team.

He was an All-Star this season and has a 3.85 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 128.2 innings. He posted a 3.50 ERA last year and has been part of a one-two punch atop the rotation with Justin Steele as the Cubs look to remain competitive heading into the stretch run of the season.

While Stroman has been largely solid this year, he has struggled of late.

He allowed six earned runs in three innings during Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds after allowing seven earned runs in 3.1 innings during his previous start against the Chicago White Sox.

In fact, he allowed four or more earned runs in five of his six starts in July.

Perhaps the hip injury was bothering him during the month because his performances stood in stark contrast to June when he gave up two or fewer runs in four of his five starts.

The Cubs are in third place in the National League Central and four games behind the first-place Reds. They are also three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

They will likely need Stroman back on the field and in the form he previously demonstrated if they are going to make a late charge ahead of the playoffs.