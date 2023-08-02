X

MLB

    Marlins to Celebrate Jake Burger Trade With $5 Burgers at Concession Stands

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 2, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Jake Burger #30 of the Chicago White Sox warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
    Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

    Buy me some peanuts and... hamburgers?

    The Miami Marlins announced that they would be selling $5 hamburgers for Wednesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies to celebrate the arrival of new third baseman and designated hitter Jake Burger, acquired ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

    Miami Marlins @Marlins

    Who's hungry? <br><br>🍔: <a href="https://t.co/5rOTQv6054">https://t.co/5rOTQv6054</a> <a href="https://t.co/0k582er6zn">pic.twitter.com/0k582er6zn</a>

    The team landed Burger from the Chicago White Sox and Josh Bell in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in an attempt to bolster the offense.

    Burger, who is hitting .214 with 25 homers, 52 RBI, 44 runs and a .806 OPS, will provide some pop in the middle of the order. Bell, a first baseman and designated hitter option, is hitting .233 with 11 homers, 48 RBI, 26 runs and a .701 OPS this season.

    It's unclear if the Marlins will later do a bell-themed giveaway. Maybe a promotion with Taco Bell. These are free ideas, Marlins' marketing team. You're welcome.

