Marlins to Celebrate Jake Burger Trade With $5 Burgers at Concession Stands

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Buy me some peanuts and... hamburgers?

The Miami Marlins announced that they would be selling $5 hamburgers for Wednesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies to celebrate the arrival of new third baseman and designated hitter Jake Burger, acquired ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

The team landed Burger from the Chicago White Sox and Josh Bell in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in an attempt to bolster the offense.

Burger, who is hitting .214 with 25 homers, 52 RBI, 44 runs and a .806 OPS, will provide some pop in the middle of the order. Bell, a first baseman and designated hitter option, is hitting .233 with 11 homers, 48 RBI, 26 runs and a .701 OPS this season.

It's unclear if the Marlins will later do a bell-themed giveaway. Maybe a promotion with Taco Bell. These are free ideas, Marlins' marketing team. You're welcome.