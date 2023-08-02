Schefter: 49ers Happy with Brock Purdy's Elbow Injury Rehab; 'He's Gonna Be the Guy'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The early returns for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at training camp have been very encouraging.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the team is "very happy" with where Purdy is at and "all indications" are he will be their starter to open the season.

Schefter also discussed Trey Lance's status with the club, noting the 49ers believe he's "more prepared" than ever and will see how the rest of camp plays out.

Much of the drama around San Francisco's starting quarterback really went away when general manager John Lynch announced on July 25, one day before the start of camp, that Purdy was cleared "without restrictions" after he had elbow surgery in March.

While the team has been careful with Purdy's workload thus far—his current schedule is two days on, one day off—it's clear he is going to be starting for head coach Kyle Shanahan in Week 1.

Per The Athletic's David Lombardi, Purdy is the only quarterback on the roster who has worked exclusively with the first team through the first week of camp.

Lance's status becomes far more interesting with Purdy seemingly entrenched as the starter. There were rumors throughout the offseason he might be on the trade block, but Schefter told McAfee on June 21 the 49ers didn't have talks with other teams and there was no market for the 23-year-old.

San Francisco signed Sam Darnold to a one-year contract in free agency, presumably as insurance if Purdy wasn't ready to go. But his presence does make it possible for the team to explore trade opportunities for Lance before the start of the season.

If Lance has a strong preseason, a quarterback-needy team may look to take a flier on a still-young player who was the No. 3 pick in the draft just two years ago. It's hard to imagine it would cost significant draft capital to entice the 49ers at this point.

Purdy went 5-0 in five starts last season after taking over in Week 13 when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. He threw for 1,098 yards, 11 touchdowns and completed 68.6 percent of his attempts in those five games.

The 49ers won the NFC West and advanced to the NFC Championship Game before losing 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles.