Bargain Free-Agents Steelers Must Target

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Pittsburgh Steelers draw closer to their August 11 preseason opener, they should be followed by optimism.



Pittsburgh is coming off a nine-win campaign, expects quarterback Kenny Pickett to improve in Year 2 and doesn't have many glaring holes following a strong foray into free agency and the draft.



Thanks to the additions of players like Patrick Peterson, Allen Robinson II, Isaac Seumalo, rookie tackle Broderick Jones and rookie corner Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers should have the most complete roster they've had in years.



However, this doesn't mean that Pittsburgh shouldn't consider adding a free agent or two before the preseason gets underway. The team has $9.4 million in cap space available, and there are unsigned veterans who could help make the roster even stronger.



Let's dive into three bargain free agents the Steelers would be wise to target now.

