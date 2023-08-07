Bargain Free-Agents Steelers Must Target

Bargain Free-Agents Steelers Must TargetAugust 7, 2023
As the Pittsburgh Steelers draw closer to their August 11 preseason opener, they should be followed by optimism.
Pittsburgh is coming off a nine-win campaign, expects quarterback Kenny Pickett to improve in Year 2 and doesn't have many glaring holes following a strong foray into free agency and the draft.
Thanks to the additions of players like Patrick Peterson, Allen Robinson II, Isaac Seumalo, rookie tackle Broderick Jones and rookie corner Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers should have the most complete roster they've had in years.
However, this doesn't mean that Pittsburgh shouldn't consider adding a free agent or two before the preseason gets underway. The team has $9.4 million in cap space available, and there are unsigned veterans who could help make the roster even stronger.
Let's dive into three bargain free agents the Steelers would be wise to target now.
Edge Carlos Dunlap
The Steelers have a very good pass-rushing duo in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and when he missed time with a torn pectoral in 2022, Highsmith exploded with a 14.5-sack season.
However, the Steelers should be eyeing the playoffs this year, and a playoff team cannot have too many pass-rushers. Bringing in a veteran like Carlos Dunlap would only make Pittsburgh's defense that much more formidable.
While Dunlap is 34 years old, he's still productive and just finished the 2022 season with four sacks and 20 quarterback pressures. He's coming off a championship season with the Kansas City Chiefs and is looking to contend again this season.
"I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs again," Dunlap said, per Jeff Fedotin of Forbes.
While the Steelers might not widely be viewed as a Super Bowl team, they're one of the most stable organizations in football and can never be counted out. That may be enough to pique Dunlap's interest.
RB J.D. McKissic
While Pittsburgh's offensive focus this season will likely be on developing Pickett and the passing game, the Steelers could stand to add a little more backfield depth. Najee Harris has shown his ability to handle a heavy workload, but he's not shaping up to be an elite ball carrier.
Harris has amassed 2,930 scrimmage yards in two seasons, but he's averaged only 3.9 yards per carry and 4.2 yards per touch. Lightening his workload could be the key to maximizing the 25-year-old's efficiency.
Second-year back Jaylen Warren can help, but the Steelers should consider adding a veteran to the mix as well. They can bypass big names like Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt and go for a bargain back like J.D. McKissic.
McKissic was limited to eight games in 2022 and ultimately landed on injured reserve with a neck injury. However, he's long been a capable receiving back—he's caught 150 passes over the last three seasons—and a serviceable runner (4.4 yards per carry).
Adding McKissic could help preserve Harris, while his experience and receiving ability could help aid the development of Pickett. It would be a win-win for the Steelers offense, and McKissic can likely be had for a bargain.
S John Johnson III
The Steelers have one safety spot settled with All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, the other safety spot isn't as secure, with Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal likely to compete for the starting job.
Former starter Terrell Edmunds departed for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.
Adding seasoned vet John Johnson III would give Pittsburgh a starting-caliber safety and some positional versatility on the back end. Johnson, who last suited up for the Cleveland Browns, has played both free and strong safety in his career.
And while Johnson was inconsistent in 2022, which led to his release, he only allowed an opposing passer rating of 82.8 in coverage for the year. His experience against AFC North quarterbacks and receivers could help him emerge as an early contributor in Pittsburgh.
The big question is whether the 27-year-old would be willing to sign a budget contract. If he's hoping to find a home before Week 1, he might. The fact that Johnson collected $24 million in guaranteed money for his two years in Cleveland could make him more open to a team-friendly "prove-it" deal in late free agency.
*Cap information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.