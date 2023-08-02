Warriors' Stephen Curry Raps in Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil' Fish, Big Pond' Music Video

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has added another title to his list of professional accomplishments.

The two-time NBA MVP gets to rap on Tobe Nwigwe's new song "Lil Fish, Big Pond" and co-stars in the music video that dropped on Wednesday.

Curry opens up the video sitting in a small fishing boat, rapping about the influence his father, Dell Curry, had on his life as a basketball player: "They know I'm the one. Daddy taught me how to flick my wrist, I'm my father's son."

Per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Curry filmed his parts in the video at StoodilyDoodleyO, a photography studio based in San Francisco.

"This is the perfect medium to stretch into that kind of persona," Curry said of getting into the hip-hop world. "I wish I would have had this clip before Game 7 of the Sacramento series. That would've added so much commentary. It's cool to kind of embody how people see my game."

Thompson noted Curry and Tobe met when the budding rap star was commissioned to make a song for the new documentary Underrated about Curry's life and rise to NBA superstardom.

Nwigwe's star has been rapidly rising in recent years thanks to being featured in a 2021 ad campaign for Beyoncé's IVY Park x Adidas collection and having his song "I'm Dope" featured on former First Lady Michelle Obama's workout playlist in January 2020.

The 36-year-old Texas native was nominated for Best New Artist at the 65th Grammy Awards. He has released seven LPs and two EPs in the past six years.