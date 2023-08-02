Video: Dwight Howard Compares Playing with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant on Lakers

John McCoy/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard shared a locker room with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James across his multiple spells with the team, and he thought the two stars carried themselves very differently.

"LeBron's almost at like somebody from the south side of Georgia," the eight-time All-Star said on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast (via Jedd Pagaduan of ClutchPoints). "We acting kind of like twins. Joking, silly, have a good time. We get on the court, we still gonna have a good time but we're gonna dominate. Kobe, he not bulls--ting with nobody. He might not come to the locker room to talk. So he's just gonna walk all the way past us."

Howard also reflected how he was in much different points of his career when he crossed paths with Bryant and then James.

When he was traded to the Lakers in 2012, the veteran center was still close to his peak and "felt highly of myself" as a player. He and Bryant "bumped heads" at times because he hadn't had a teammate as good as Kobe before, which was an adjustment for him. Their dynamic was further complicated by their seven-year age gap.

Once Howard returned to Los Angeles in 2019, he was in his mid-30s and no longer considered an elite big man. As a result, he knew full well where he stood in relation to James.

Howard proved to be a valuable role player for L.A. as it went on to win its 17th title in 2020, gaining a level of redemption after what had been a disappointing run on the West Coast during his first go-round.