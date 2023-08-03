8 Players from 2020 NFL Draft Class Entering Make-or-Break SeasonsAugust 3, 2023
8 Players from 2020 NFL Draft Class Entering Make-or-Break Seasons
Three years after the excitement of draft-day euphoria, reality kicks in for those prospects who have yet to realize their potential as high-end, first-round draft picks. This year, multiple highly touted individuals drafted among the top half of the 2020 class reached their professional crossroads.
Some have thrived. The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, New York Giants' Andrew Thomas, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tristian Wirfs are already counted among the league's best at their respective positions.
Others are still trying to establish themselves. A few are already out of the league, with a couple on different squads from those that drafted them.
In total, 12 of those who heard their names called in the first round had their fifth-year rookie options declined by their original teams. That group doesn't include Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who agreed to a one-year contract extension instead of picking up the option.
A fifth-year option pickup doesn't automatically equate to security, though.
These eight players entered the league with sky-high expectations only to underwhelm and still need to prove they're worth a long-term investment, either with their current teams or elsewhere.
Edge Chase Young, Washington Commanders
Chase Young was supposed to be the next defensive game-wrecker from the Ohio State Buckeyes pipeline. Young followed the Bosa brothers and worked his way into becoming the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
In Year 1, Young captured NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. It's been downhill ever since.
Over the last two seasons, the 24-year-old played in 12 total games and managed just 1.5 sacks. Injuries played a large role, of course.
A torn ACL and patellar tendon in Young's right knee required significant recovery time and plagued the once-explosive pass-rusher since it occurred in November of the '21 campaign. He didn't even return to the lineup until Week 16 of the following season.
As a result, the Washington Commanders chose not to pick up Young's fifth-year rookie option. However, a return to form in his fourth season could force the organization to consider a long-term extension.
"You see the get-off," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said, per ESPN's John Keim. "Last year he was hesitant, a little tentative. Last year it took a while before he got out there, and now you see him completely moving around with more confidence and you see him finishing as well."
CB Jeffrey Okudah, Atlanta Falcons
The Detroit Lions drafted Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The defensive back didn't even make it to Year 4 before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick.
Okudah entered his class as the consensus top cornerback prospect. He presented all of the physical traits teams prefer at the position, with smooth coverage skills. Yet, issues immediately presented themselves at the professional level.
A hamstring injury slowed the 6'1", 205-pound defender through his first training camp and beginning to his rookie season. He suffered a season-ending core-muscle injury later in the year.
Okudah's sophomore campaign quickly turned into a lost season when he endured a ruptured Achilles tendon in Week 1.
Up-and-down play last year ultimately led to the trade since the current Lions regime had no previous ties to the top pick. The Falcons are gambling on Okudah's remaining upside.
"I think a change of scenery sometimes is good for players, and I think it's been good for Jeff," Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen told reporters in June.
Okudah will get the chance to play opposite another talented, young corner in A.J. Terrell, with an opportunity to prove himself as a solid bookend.
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
In Miami, the question about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doesn't involve play. He looked every bit the part of a franchise signal-caller under Mike McDaniel's tutelage. The 25-year-old's health is another issue entirely.
Tagovailoa suffered two official concussions last season and possibly a third that wasn't reported for nebulous reasons. His situation directly led to the NFL and NFLPA revising their mutually agreed-upon concussion protocol policy.
The head trauma led the quarterback to consider retirement this offseason.
Obviously, Tagovailoa chose not to step away from the game. Instead, he took a different approach through the practice of jiu-jitsu.
"For guys at my position, we barely get hit throughout practices, throughout the offseason, even going into training camp," Tagovailoa said, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We don't even get touched until the season starts.
"So I mean, with jiu-jitsu, I've been thrown airborne, I've been put in many uncomfortable positions for me to learn how to fall and try to react throughout those positions that I'm getting thrown around in."
The 2020 fifth overall draft pick also changed his overall training regimen and added muscle to better endure the NFL's physicality. He's now up to 225 pounds.
A healthy season will instill hope for Tagovailoa's long-term viability as the Dolphins' starting quarterback.
DB Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals
Isaiah Simmons entered the NFL as a modern hybrid defender capable of excelling at multiple spots.
In order for that approach to work, a coaching staff needed a plan to capitalize on Simmons' varied skill set. One never materialized in the desert after the Arizona Cardinals drafted the Clemson Tigers standout with the eighth overall draft pick.
Through his first two years, the 6'4", 238-pound defender primarily played in the box. Last season, he found himself in the slot far more often. He never made a significant impact when pigeonholed into one primary spot.
Under new leadership, Jonathan Gannon and his staff envision Simmons taking advantage of his size, speed and athleticism by placing him at safety. However, the most important thing to the young defender's potential success is Gannon realizing that Simmons can be deployed anywhere while varying up his alignments to improve his effectiveness.
"He's obviously a unique talent and he can do a lot of things for you defensively and schematically because he can match up with different people," Gannon told reporters. "He's got a skillset that he can cover slot, he can cover a tight end, he can play stacked, he can play deep, so we're going to try to use him the best way we can."
CB C.J. Henderson, Carolina Panthers
C.J. Henderson could easily be on his third team in four years. Interest will depend on how he performs with the Carolina Panthers this year.
The Jacksonville Jaguars originally selected Henderson with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He lasted exactly 10 games before being traded (along with a fifth-round draft pick) to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round selection. Injuries and supposed off-field concerns, along with Urban Meyer handling the situation, led to a quick departure for the top-10 selection.
Henderson hasn't exactly thrived in Carolina so far, and the cornerback knows what he faces this fall.
"It's a make-or-break year," Henderson told reporters. "I have to go out and earn mine. (With) my back against the wall, I feel like that's when I do my best."
The Panthers retained the possibility of picking up the 24-year-old's fifth-year rookie option. They declined. As of now, the duo of Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson are Carolina's starting outside corners, with Jeremy Chinn and Vonn Bell at safety. Though Chinn could easily turn out to be the Panthers' primary nickel defender under the direction of new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Henderson must earn reps and a role to get the contract he wants after this season.
OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has two factors working against him to obtain a long-term contract extension.
First, Wills' level of play has been plagued by nagging injuries and inconsistency. Even so, the Browns still picked up his fifth-year rookie option.
"In the moment, in the season, you felt it because he was healthy and was playing well," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in March. "But as you go back and watch a lot of the tape over and over, he's doing a nice job in the run game and the pass game. He's winning his one-on-one matchups. Never perfect because it's hard to be perfect as a left tackle in this game. But he played well.
"I really think, if he stays healthy, the trajectory continues to ascend."
What is Wills' trajectory, though? So far, the 2020 10th overall draft pick has been an average performer. Whereas others in his class developed into standouts.
The New York Giants' Andrew Thomas signed an extension with the most guaranteed money ever for an offensive tackle, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs made two All-Pro teams in his first three seasons.
The Browns had to pick up Wills' option, because quality tackles aren't readily available. But the organization should expect far more from its blindside protector.
OT Mekhi Becton, New York Jets
The New York Jets' Mekhi Becton has been one of the biggest disappointments—figuratively and literally—from the 2020 draft class.
The towering 6'7" offensive tackle started out strongly with 14 rookie starts. A few flashes of brilliance indicated future dominance.
Instead, Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury during his sophomore campaign. He "opted for the wrong surgery" in order to get back onto the field more quickly, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello. He then suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap the following summer. His weight ballooned to over 400 pounds.
The former 11th overall draft pick entered this year's camp with a better mindset and much-improved conditioning. He's now 350 pounds and not allowing outside noise to bother him nearly as much.
"Trying to get my mental right because you've got a lot of people that say stuff about you," Becton said. "Just trying to not let the words get to me. That's probably been the hardest part."
Becton fully understands how important this season is for his future.
"It's definitely my goal to be a starter for Week 1," he said. "I'm just going to keep grinding and keep stacking days like I've been doing. That's just my whole mindset. Just keep getting better and get one percent better every day."
DL Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers
In what amounted to a one-for-one move, the San Francisco 49ers traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts before the start of the 2020 NFL draft, where the Niners ultimately tried to replace their former standout by selecting Javon Kinlaw with the 14th overall pick.
Since starting 12 games as a rookie, Kinlaw appeared in only 10 contests.
A knee injury slowed the defensive lineman at the start of the '21 campaign before eventually forcing him onto injured reserve. Knee problems kept him out of the majority of last season as well.
San Francisco's brass hadn't seen enough from the interior defender to warrant picking up his fifth-round rookie option. Though Kinlaw is finally showing what he's capable of during his fourth training camp.
"J.K. has been balling," fellow linemate Arik Armstead told reporters Monday. "It's been great to see his progress and his process. I dealt with injuries early in my career and really couldn't find my footing. Once I was able to string along some good health, I was able to play some good football. And he's been looking amazing. He's healthy, and he's been dominating."
A fully stocked defensive interior with Armstead, Javon Hargrave and a healthy Kinlaw should wreak havoc.