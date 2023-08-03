8 Players from 2020 NFL Draft Class Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

0 of 8

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Three years after the excitement of draft-day euphoria, reality kicks in for those prospects who have yet to realize their potential as high-end, first-round draft picks. This year, multiple highly touted individuals drafted among the top half of the 2020 class reached their professional crossroads.

Some have thrived. The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, New York Giants' Andrew Thomas, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tristian Wirfs are already counted among the league's best at their respective positions.

Others are still trying to establish themselves. A few are already out of the league, with a couple on different squads from those that drafted them.

In total, 12 of those who heard their names called in the first round had their fifth-year rookie options declined by their original teams. That group doesn't include Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who agreed to a one-year contract extension instead of picking up the option.

A fifth-year option pickup doesn't automatically equate to security, though.

These eight players entered the league with sky-high expectations only to underwhelm and still need to prove they're worth a long-term investment, either with their current teams or elsewhere.