Panic Meter for Kenneth Walker III, More NFL Injuries at 2023 Training Camp

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow came up limping and subsequently fell to the ground after suffering a non-contact injury during a July 27 practice session.

The superstar quarterback was carted off and caused Cincinnati Bengals fans to panic, especially after he already had a remarkable rookie season cut short with a torn ACL. Fortunately this injury isn't nearly as severe as the one that cost him six games in 2020.

Burrow was officially diagnosed with a calf strain, an ailment that will keep the 26-year-old out for "several weeks" according to head coach Zac Taylor, per ESPN's Stephania Bell and Stephen Holder. He declined to comment on whether his starting signal-caller is in danger of missing the team's season-opener against the Cleveland Browns on September 10.

While the injury doesn't appear to be serious, aggravating it could severely hinder Cincinnati's quest for its first Super Bowl championship. The Bengals will want to be cautious bringing Burrow back too early, as Bell noted that "reinjury rates following calf strains in athletes are reported in the sports medicine literature as ranging from 19% to 31%".

If Burrow returns to full strength and doesn't reinjure the calf, the Bengals should have another fantastic season and remain in the league's upper echelon. If he comes back too soon and is dealing with lingering effects from the injury for much of the year or even misses time, this squad could be in trouble.

Panic Meter: 4