Dalvin Cook Rumors: Some Within Jets Feel RB's Visit Was 'Bizarre' amid Dolphins Buzz

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Some within the New York Jets organization are reportedly questioning running back Dalvin Cook's desire to play for the team following his free-agent visit last weekend.

During an appearance Wednesday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington reported the following on Cook's visit and where things stand between him and the Jets:

"Well look, bizarre is a good word to use and honestly a sentiment that's shared by some people that I've spoken to within the Jets organization as well. They're wondering too what exactly are the motives here of Dalvin Cook. I think that we have to be very careful here, not everybody in the Jets feels that way, but there is a wonder here. Is he using the Jets for leverage right now? Is he trying to ramp up potential offers with other teams to get maybe a spot on those rosters? Would the Miami Dolphins be that team?

"Look, Dalvin Cook is from the Miami area. He's made no secrets about that, went to high school at Miami Central, he spent college at Florida State. There's still a belief that he could wind up with the Dolphins. The Dolphins, though, not necessarily being quite as eager about their desire to sign him. Now, I will say that I believe there is a spot on this Dolphins team if Dalvin Cook decides to come to the Dolphins. But right now, certainly as he walks away from the Jets without a contract, there is a wonder about his desire specifically to play for the Jets."

Cook has been linked heavily to a trio of AFC East teams in the Jets, Dolphins and New England Patriots since his release from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

The Dolphins have at times been viewed as the most logical landing spot since Cook is from Miami, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this week that the Dolphins view Cook as a "luxury."

Fowler added that the Dolphins do have interest in Cook, but they likely "aren't eager to enter a bidding war."

Given that the start of the regular season is only about one month away, there may soon be some sense of urgency on the part of Cook and teams interested in him to get a deal done.

At the same time, it behooves Cook to potentially pit the interested teams against each other in order to drive up his value and contract offers as much as possible.

Teams' unwillingness to pay big money to running backs is a hot-button issue in the NFL currently, but Cook is still in an advantageous position since he is unquestionably the best player still available at his position.

Cook, who will turn 28 on Aug. 10, was named a Pro Bowler in each of his final four seasons with the Vikings, rushing for at least 1,100 yards in all of those campaigns.

The Florida State product's best performance came in 2020 when he rushed for a career-high 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns, and while he has not come close to matching those numbers since then, he has remained productive.

In 17 games last season, Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns, and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. He also caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores.

The Vikings moved on from Cook, but it was a decision primarily driven by financial implications more so than his play. Minnesota also has the benefit of having a solid replacement in place in the form of Alexander Mattison.

New York's potential motivation for signing Cook would be as an insurance policy for Breece Hall, who tore his ACL last season as a rookie.

Signing Cook would allow the Jets to be cautious with Hall, and it would give them arguably the best running back duo in the league when he returns.

Also, the Jets have been going all in this offseason to end the NFL's longest active playoff drought of 12 seasons. Acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers was the biggest swing, and signing Cook would be another sign that it is playoffs or bust in 2023.

As for the Dolphins, they have solid running back depth with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie De'Von Achane, but Cook would give them the every-down back they lack and a great complement to the passing game led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.