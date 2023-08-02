Expectations for Cam Smith, De'Von Achane, Dolphins' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The expectations for Miami Dolphins second-round pick Cam Smith significantly changed in the last week.

Jalen Ramsey's injury opened up a starting spot at cornerback, one that Smith will have a chance to win in preseason.

The South Carolina product is the rookie with the best chance to start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

De'Von Achane, the Dolphins' third-round pick, has the best path to snaps out of the other rookies, but he will have to use preseason to prove to Mike McDaniel and his staff that he can make an impact starting in Week 1.

The other rookies in Miami's training camp are fighting for roster spots, and at minimum, they can force the coaching staff into some tough decisions.