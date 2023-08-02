Expectations for Cam Smith, De'Von Achane, Dolphins' Top Rookies in PreseasonAugust 2, 2023
Expectations for Cam Smith, De'Von Achane, Dolphins' Top Rookies in Preseason
The expectations for Miami Dolphins second-round pick Cam Smith significantly changed in the last week.
Jalen Ramsey's injury opened up a starting spot at cornerback, one that Smith will have a chance to win in preseason.
The South Carolina product is the rookie with the best chance to start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
De'Von Achane, the Dolphins' third-round pick, has the best path to snaps out of the other rookies, but he will have to use preseason to prove to Mike McDaniel and his staff that he can make an impact starting in Week 1.
The other rookies in Miami's training camp are fighting for roster spots, and at minimum, they can force the coaching staff into some tough decisions.
Cam Smith
Ramsey's knee injury opened up a massive opportunity for Smith in his first NFL training camp and preseason.
The No. 51 overall pick can gain the starting position opposite Xavien Howard with some strong performances over the next few weeks.
Miami brought in Eli Apple to compete for the position with Smith and Kader Kahou. Smith must beat out both of those players in August.
Smith should receive ample opportunities to impress against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The good news for Smith is he will be up against two perceived weaker offenses in Atlanta and Houston to start preseason, and that may help boost his stock.
The final preseason contest versus Jacksonville could serve as a confirmation that Smith deserves the job over Apple and Kahou.
Expectation: Compete For Starting Cornerback Job
De'Von Achane
Achane will most likely be the No. 3 running back entering the regular season.
The Texas A&M product is expected to start behind Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert on the depth chart, and his presence could finally force the Dolphins to cut Myles Gaskin.
Achane must use the three preseason contests to prove to the Dolphins staff they will make the right decision by cutting Gaskin at the end of August.
The No. 84 selection can gain separation from Gaskin with his skills in the passing game. He caught a career-high 36 passes in his final season at A&M in addition to running for 1,102 yards.
Achane's pass-catching ability will be vital for him to succeed in his rookie season since he should be used on passing downs to spell Wilson and Mostert.
Look for Achane to work on that skill as he looks to confirm his No. 3 spot on the depth chart.
Expectation: Confirm No. 3 Running Back Spot
Elijah Higgins
Elijah Higgins' move from wide receiver to tight end gives him a better shot to make the 53-man roster.
The sixth-round pick out of Stanford would have had a difficult path to the Week 1 squad if he remained at wide receiver. The Dolphins have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson and Robbie Chosen already at the position.
Miami does not have a dominant pass-catcher at tight end between Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert.
The Dolphins proved last year with Mike Gesicki they will not use tight ends as much as other teams in McDaniel's offense.
However, the Dolphins still need a functional player at the position to give the offense a bit of variety when the ball is not in the hands of Hill, Waddle or Berrios.
Higgins has a chance to vault a few of the veteran tight ends on the roster if he marvels throughout preseason. It is not unrealistic to think he could nab the starting spot with one of the best set of performances on the roster.
Expectation: Make 53-Man Roster