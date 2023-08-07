A New Pascal Siakam 4-team Trade Where Everybody Wins

3 of 5

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Pascal Siakam, Gordon Hayward and a 2027 first-round pick from Dallas

Atlanta Hawks Lose: De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanović, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap

There were other variations of this deal that had Karl-Anthony Towns or Deandre Ayton in the Gordon Hayward slot. And in those scenarios, the Atlanta Hawks were pretty clear winners.

Both attempts to juice the Hawks died on the cutting room floor. There were just too many hurdles in the form of salary-matching, available draft assets and simply being able to sell the packages to the respective fourth teams (especially the Minnesota Timberwolves).

So, the Charlotte Hornets (and Hayward) were eventually called in to save the framework. And it still makes sense if you're willing to accept a few assumptions.

First, and perhaps easiest to accept, is that Atlanta wants Siakam, and it has for a while.

The Hawks can restore Siakam to the role he had with the championship-winning Raptors. He might even have less pressure here, given the presence of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to create open looks for him.

The other assumption is that Atlanta is comfortable entrusting their younger players with more responsibility. This deal costs the Hawks two starters in Hunter and Clint Capela, as well as another rotation player in Bogdan Bogdanović, but it's reasonable to expect to Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin to all be better.

Beyond that, this deal only leaves Atlanta down one pick swap in the draft assets department, which should probably be seen as a win for the team getting the best player in the deal.

The wildcard in all this, though, is Gordon Hayward.

Given his age, injury history and recent lack of production, his $31.5 million salary in 2022-23 will almost certainly be an overpay. If he can stay on the floor, though, Hayward's size and playmaking would make him a slightly bigger version of Bogdanović. That's good for a team that will need to keep covering for the defensive shortcomings of Young.