A New Pascal Siakam 4-team Trade Where Everybody Wins
Damian Lillard and James Harden have dominated this summer's trade rumor mill, but Pascal Siakam has found himself in there too.
The 29-year-old, two-time All-Star doesn't appear equipped to carry the Toronto Raptors much further than mediocrity as the No. 1 guy, but he's won a championship as a No. 2.
And since he doesn't really seem to fit his team's timeline anymore, at least one team is interested in rediscovering that championship version of Siakam.
So, it's once again time to fire up the trade machines and entertain the idea of a four-team trade.
This one would move Siakam elsewhere, while also accomplishing some potential goals for each of the other three teams involved.
The Deal
As usual, we'll present the four-teamer at a glance before diving into explanations for each individual squad.
Toronto Raptors Receive: De'Andre Hunter, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, James Bouknight, Vit Krejci, a 2029 first-round pick from Atlanta and a 2030 first-round pick swap from Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Pascal Siakam, Gordon Hayward and a 2027 first-round pick from Dallas
Dallas Mavericks Receive: Clint Capela, Thaddeus Young and Kelly Oubre Jr. (sign-and-trade)
Charlotte Hornets Receive: Bogdan Bogdanović, Otto Porter Jr. and Christian Wood (sign-and-trade)
As always, feel free to quibble over picks, prospects, etc. These are always more about the general framework than the nitty gritty details.
To see why the former makes sense, check out the explanations for all four teams below.
Toronto Gets Younger
Toronto Raptors Receive: De'Andre Hunter, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, James Bouknight, Vit Krejci, a 2029 first-round pick from Atlanta and a 2030 first-round pick swap from Atlanta
Toronto Raptors Lose: Pascal Siakam, Thaddeus Young and Otto Porter Jr.
The Siakam rumors have been percolating for a while, but longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein really pulled them to the surface when he wrote, "It is increasingly conceivable that Toronto's Pascal Siakam could be moved before one or both of [Lillard and Harden] given that Siakam trade chatter has begun bubbling at an increased rate."
If the Raptors are willing to lose him, this is a return that makes some sense.
For one thing, the primary player in the return—De'Andre Hunter—is four years younger. He's under contract through 2026-27 (at a very reasonable number). And while he may not have the upside to ever become what Siakam is now, having him in the lineup might be better for Scottie Barnes' development.
The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year's best potential outcome includes him playing point forward, and that means surrounding him with as much shooting as possible. Hunter's been above average from three over the last two years.
The rest of this package may not include many players who'll be around for the best version of a Barnes- and O.G. Anunoby-led team, though Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber can help Barnes for the same reason Hunter can. James Bouknight and Vit Krejci are decent flyers in a trade package that doesn't include a ton of draft capital.
As for Thaddeus Young and Otto Porter Jr., they're mostly salary fodder from Toronto's perspective (though they might find new life on their next teams).
Atlanta Pushes in More Chips
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Pascal Siakam, Gordon Hayward and a 2027 first-round pick from Dallas
Atlanta Hawks Lose: De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanović, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap
There were other variations of this deal that had Karl-Anthony Towns or Deandre Ayton in the Gordon Hayward slot. And in those scenarios, the Atlanta Hawks were pretty clear winners.
Both attempts to juice the Hawks died on the cutting room floor. There were just too many hurdles in the form of salary-matching, available draft assets and simply being able to sell the packages to the respective fourth teams (especially the Minnesota Timberwolves).
So, the Charlotte Hornets (and Hayward) were eventually called in to save the framework. And it still makes sense if you're willing to accept a few assumptions.
First, and perhaps easiest to accept, is that Atlanta wants Siakam, and it has for a while.
The Hawks can restore Siakam to the role he had with the championship-winning Raptors. He might even have less pressure here, given the presence of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to create open looks for him.
The other assumption is that Atlanta is comfortable entrusting their younger players with more responsibility. This deal costs the Hawks two starters in Hunter and Clint Capela, as well as another rotation player in Bogdan Bogdanović, but it's reasonable to expect to Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin to all be better.
Beyond that, this deal only leaves Atlanta down one pick swap in the draft assets department, which should probably be seen as a win for the team getting the best player in the deal.
The wildcard in all this, though, is Gordon Hayward.
Given his age, injury history and recent lack of production, his $31.5 million salary in 2022-23 will almost certainly be an overpay. If he can stay on the floor, though, Hayward's size and playmaking would make him a slightly bigger version of Bogdanović. That's good for a team that will need to keep covering for the defensive shortcomings of Young.
Dallas Lands Its Center
Dallas Mavericks Receive: Clint Capela, Thaddeus Young and Kelly Oubre Jr. (sign-and-trade)
Dallas Mavericks Lose: Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood (sign-and-trade) and a 2027 first-round pick
Like Atlanta with Siakam, the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly been interested in Capela for some time. And it's easy to see why.
Capela is one of the game's better rim-runners and -protectors, and he'd get plenty of open dunk opportunities with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving setting him up. He'd inspire a little more fear as a defensive anchor than any of the centers Dallas started last season too.
Getting a rotation wing in the deal in the form of Kelly Oubre Jr. is a nice bonus that didn't really surface till the Hornets entered the fray. He and Christian Wood both being unsigned made them obvious sign-and-trade candidates for each other, assuming they're willing to play along and the respective teams involved want to pay them (I'm thinking something around mid-level exception money, or $11-12 million a year).
Losing Hardaway and Kleber hurts. Both have developed chemistry with Luka over the years and shoot better than the incoming rotation players. But Capela is likely the best player named on this slide.
Dallas' ceiling would ultimately be a bit higher after this deal, especially when you consider their other additions this offseason (Grant Williams, Dante Exum and Seth Curry).
Charlotte Pushes for the Play-In
Charlotte Hornets Receive: Bogdan Bogdanović, Otto Porter Jr. and Christian Wood (sign-and-trade)
Charlotte Hornets Lose: Gordon Hayward, James Bouknight and Kelly Oubre Jr. (sign-and-trade)
With the possible exception of the team not wanting Christian Wood to get in the way of minutes for Mark Williams or Nick Richards at the 5, this one kind of feels like a no-brainer for the Charlotte Hornets.
Bogdanović is a similar player to Hayward, but he's two years younger and on a contract that pays about half of Hayward's annual salary (and runs through 2026-27, assuming his team option is picked up).
Otto Porter Jr. may not play much, but this is a team that could use a veteran presence, and he's on an expiring contract.
The gamble, of course, is on Wood. He's been on seven different teams through seven seasons. This would be his second stint with the Hornets.
But when he's given the opportunity to play, Wood almost always produces. And his ability to score as either a roller or pick-and-pop option makes it easy to imagine his partnership with LaMelo Ball.
A lineup with those two, Terry Rozier, rookie Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges could be in the mix for a play-in spot.