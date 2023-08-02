Red Sox Chaim Bloom on Trade Deadline: 'We Like Where Our Arrow is Pointing'

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are 2.5 games out of the final American League wild-card spot, but the front office didn't jump at many opportunities to improve the team ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

"We like where our arrow is pointing," Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters. "And hopefully we can do some special things the rest of the way and I'm confident we'll be able to continue to keep building on this next year and beyond."

Christopher Smith of Mass Live noted Boston made just one trade, landing infielder Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers for pitching prospect Bradley Blalock.

While the argument can be made the Red Sox should have bolstered their roster if they are going to make a late charge, sacrificing significant prospect depth for a team that might not be a legitimate World Series threat would have been quite the risk.

There is also the question about whether there were any offers worth taking during a trade deadline that didn't see a ton of elite-level talent moved.

Boston also lost three games in a row going into Tuesday's deadline, dropping it further in the standings as the fourth-place team in the American League East and bringing further into question whether such a trade would have been worth it.

The front office decided against making any notable moves, but Bloom still sees the glass half-full in terms of the organization.

"We really like what we're building," he said. "You've seen it now. It's not something we're asking people to close their eyes and dream on. You're seeing it more and more each night on the field, the core we're building, what we're building towards. Understanding that we're underdogs this year right now where we are in the playoff odds, we just tried to stay true to that."

To Boston's credit, it has played much better baseball of late after going 40-42 through the first 82 games of the season. If it plays at the same clip it has since the inconsistent start, the playoffs are well within reach.

Such a playoff run might only magnify the decision to not bolster the roster ahead of the deadline since the Red Sox could use more talent to compete with the teams atop the American League standings.

For now, though, Bloom feels like the organization is heading in the right direction.