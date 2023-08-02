X

    Mets GM on Verlander, Scherzer Trades: 'Have to Go Through a Little Pain' to Win

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 20: General manager Billy Eppler of the New York Mets talks during a press conference to introduce pitcher Justin Verlander at Citi Field on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler spoke with reporters about the team's decision to undergo a comprehensive fire sale ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, which included the trades of star pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

    "You have to go through a little pain to get where we want to go," he said. "... Our organization is making strides for a better future."

    He added that the goal was to still field a competitive team in 2024, though expectations would obviously be somewhat tempered.

    "Going into 2024, we don't see ourselves having the same odds that we did in 2022, 2023—but we will field a competitive team in 2024," he noted. "Now is a time where we start to think about what opportunities can exist in the winter time, what kind of resources that we'll have at our disposal, and put our best foot forward."

    SNY @SNYtv

    "Going into 2024, we don't see ourselves having the same odds that we did in 2022, 2023 - but we will field a competitive team in 2024"<br><br>- Billy Eppler <a href="https://t.co/24paea5Xgp">pic.twitter.com/24paea5Xgp</a>

    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura

    Billy Eppler says he was trying to expedite a longer-term goal and build the farm system.

