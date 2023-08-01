Yankees News: Keynan Middleton Traded to NY from White Sox at 2023 MLB Deadline

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The New York Yankees added to their bullpen just before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, acquiring right-hander Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox received right-handed pitcher Juan Carela in the deal.

Middleton, 29, is 2-2 this season in 39 total appearances with a 3.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, two saves and 47 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.

Carela, 21, is 2-4 in 17 appearances (16 starts) for the A+ level Hudson Valley Renegades with a 3.67 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 83.1 innings.

According to MLB.com, Carela was the No. 29 prospect in the Yankees' system, noting that "his ability to improve his control and command will determine whether he becomes a No. 4 starter vs. a slider-happy reliever."

For Yankees fans, it probably wasn't the sort of deadline-day splash they were hoping for, especially as New York's playoff hopes continue to dwindle. At 55-51, the team is 10 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East and now 3.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card berth.

But that Wild Card chase is bloated, with the Boston Red Sox (56-50) and Los Angeles Angels (56-51) both ahead of the Yankees as well at the moment and the Seattle Mariners (55-51) in a dead heat with New York.

It's possible that the Yankees' brass looked at the team's 6-9 record since the All-Star break and didn't feel overly confident in a deep October run, abstaining from a high-profile splash that would have drained them of prospect depth.

What is surprising, however, is that the team focused on the bullpen—arguably the strength of the team—despite having far more pressing needs around the roster.

The Yankees rank 14th out of 15 American League teams in batting average (.230) and are 10th in runs (458). A left-fielder would have made a lot of sense.

In other words, expect quite a few scathing headlines and dejected callers on sports radio shows in the Big Apple on Wednesday.