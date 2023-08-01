X

NFL

    Josh Jacobs Rumors: Raiders 'Open to Restarting' Contract Talks amid Camp Holdout

    Erin WalshAugust 1, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 01: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders prepares to take the field during the second half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    As Josh Jacobs continues to hold out of training camp after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, it appears the franchise is ready to budge in an effort to get him to return.

    The Raiders "are open to restarting talks" with the veteran running back "with the hopes of getting him to rejoin the team," according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

