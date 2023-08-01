Josh Jacobs Rumors: Raiders 'Open to Restarting' Contract Talks amid Camp Holdout

Chris Unger/Getty Images

As Josh Jacobs continues to hold out of training camp after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, it appears the franchise is ready to budge in an effort to get him to return.

The Raiders "are open to restarting talks" with the veteran running back "with the hopes of getting him to rejoin the team," according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

