    Trey Mancini DFA'd By Cubs; Signed 2-Year, $14M Contract in MLB Free Agency

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 1, 2023

    Chicago Cubs' Trey Mancini heads to first on an RBI single as Ian Happ, left, comes in to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

    The Chicago Cubs announced that they have designated Trey Mancini for assignment. The move makes room for Jeimer Candelario, who the Cubs added via trade from the Washington Nationals on Monday.

    Mancini, who signed a fully guaranteed two-year, $14 million contract with the Cubs last offseason, hit .234 (.635 OPS) with four home runs and 28 RBI in 79 games this year.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

