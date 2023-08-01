Trey Mancini DFA'd By Cubs; Signed 2-Year, $14M Contract in MLB Free Agency

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Chicago Cubs announced that they have designated Trey Mancini for assignment. The move makes room for Jeimer Candelario, who the Cubs added via trade from the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Mancini, who signed a fully guaranteed two-year, $14 million contract with the Cubs last offseason, hit .234 (.635 OPS) with four home runs and 28 RBI in 79 games this year.

