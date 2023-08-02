The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the 2023 Trade Deadline

2 of 8

Arrivals: LHP Sam Moll (Oakland)

Departures: N/A

No one could have possibly guessed before this season began that the Cincinnati Reds would have 59 wins and be alone in first place in the NL Central at the trade deadline.

For Pete's sake, their preseason win total was 65.5—the same as the Colorado Rockies, which are currently dead last in the National League. That Cincinnati over is going to cash in the next 10-14 days.

For a team that entered this campaign with much more of a multi-year plan in place than any realistic hope of making the playoffs, we can't very well fault the Reds for opting to not tear down the farm system they built up in a big way at last year's deadline.

However, there's a fine line between "wisely not burning down the farm in pursuit of a ring" and "inexplicably refusing to do a damn thing even though you're leading your division in spite of one of the worst starting rotations in the majors."

The Reds had to trade for a starting pitcher. At least one. And they could have gotten one of the best arms available if they had been willing to deal from their excess of talent in the infield.

In addition to Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jonathan India, Spencer Steer and Joey Votto already contributing at the MLB level, their top three prospects (Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo and Cam Collier) are all infielders.

Suffice it to say, there's a reason there were speculations/rumors about them being willing to move the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year, even though India is under team control through 2026. Perhaps his landing on the IL with plantar fasciitis over the weekend ruined a trade they were cooking up, but they had more than enough time to call an audible and go get a rental like Michael Lorenzen or Jack Flaherty.

Alas, the Reds will do their best to maintain their lead in the NL Central while trotting out the likes of Luke Weaver, Ben Lively and Graham Ashcraft over and over again as they wait for Hunter Greene (Aug. 20) and Nick Lodolo (late Aug.) to return.

Good luck with that.