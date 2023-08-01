Logan Paul Says He Worried His Brother Jake Would Kill Himself over Criticism

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Logan Paul said on the new Netflix documentary, Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, that he was worried for his brother Jake Paul's life after a series of controversies throughout their YouTube careers and the subsequent criticisms that followed.

"I mean, both my dad and I felt worried for my brother's life," he said (h/t TMZ). "Jake's always been pretty emotionally unpredictable, and volatile. There was a point where we were both legitimately concerned that Jake was going to kill himself."

In 2017, Los Angeles' KTLA 5 reported on Jake Paul's neighbors, who had grown irate regarding his disruptive behavior. That same year, Logan Paul came under fire for showing what appeared to be a dead body hanging from a tree in the Aokigahara Forest in Japan.

Jake Paul "has been accused of scamming young fans by selling them educational programs on becoming rich and famous online," was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly for remaining in the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall after protestors were asked to leave the area in 2020 and was accused of sexual assault by TikToker Justine Paradise in 2021, according to Karla Rodriguez of Complex.

Model Railey Lollie later came out that year and also accused Paul of sexual misconduct, while his ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet said he emotionally and mentally abused her during their relationship, per Rodriguez.

In recent years, Jake Paul has pivoted to a boxing career, seizing on the growing popularity of the sport's sub-genre of celebrity fights and MMA crossover matchups. The 26-year-old is 6-1 in his professional bouts, most recently losing to Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury.

His next fight is against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz on Saturday.

"I wasn't happy," Jake Paul said on his Netflix documentary. "Boxing made me feel alive again."

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.