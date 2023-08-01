Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Padres, Giants Out on Mets SP Ahead of MLB Deadline

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are "out" on New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander as Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches, per SNY's Andy Martino.

The 40-year-old Verlander has gone 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 16 starts in his first year with the Mets after signing a two-year, $86.66 million contract as a free agent.

The reigning American League Cy Young winner has fared well for the Mets, but the team is floundering with a 50-55 record, bad enough for fourth in the NL East. That has brought up trade rumors and speculation surrounding the ace, who's arguably the biggest name left who could be moved Tuesday.

Verlander has a no-trade clause, but he's told reporters that he's willing to waive it:

The Mets have already made moves with an eye toward next year and beyond, most notably trading starting pitcher Max Scherzer for 21-year-old shortstop prospect Luisangel Acuña. New York has also traded closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins and outfielder Mark Canha to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now all eyes are on Verlander as the potential biggest piece to leave town. Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the defending World Series champion Houston Astros are primarily in the mix:

Verlander pitched five seasons in Houston (2017-2020, 2022) after a decade-plus with the Detroit Tigers. He dominated in 2022 with an 18-4 record and 1.75 ERA en route to leading Houston to its second World Series title in six years.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned the Astros and two other division leaders as candidates.

"As of late Monday night, multiple teams were in the mix for the three-time Cy Young Award winner," Rosenthal wrote.

"The Astros, believed to be Verlander's preferred choice, were one. The Dodgers, though seemingly discouraged by their chances, were another. The Orioles were on the periphery, staying in touch with the Mets, and other clubs possibly were involved."

Verlander would be a massive addition for any team he lands on, but we know for sure now that the Padres and Giants are out.