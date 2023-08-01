Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Teams Planning Calls to Gauge Colts' Interest in Deal

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Indianapolis Colts have taken a stance that they will not trade disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor, but that reportedly won't stop teams from inquiring about him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday: "There is expected to be interest in Jonathan Taylor. I know a couple [teams] at least who are planning to call the Colts just to gauge where they are."

Rapoport had reported on Saturday that Taylor formally requested to be traded from the Colts. However, team owner Jim Irsay told The Athletic's James Boyd that there are no plans to trade the 24-year-old.

The situation between the speedster and Indianapolis grew even more tenuous when multiple reporters stated on Sunday that the Colts were considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury list due to a back issue. He took to social media to personally deny those reports, which likely added to his frustration with the team.

Taylor is set to earn a base salary of just $4.3 million in the final year of his rookie deal this season, per Spotrac. He said in June that the NFL's devaluation of the running back position has made him question his future in Indianapolis.

"You see why guys request trades," Taylor said. "They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches, their teammates, but the organization as well."

While an ankle injury limited him to 11 games in 2022, he's just two years removed from leading the NFL with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. If the Colts aren't willing to give him the contract extension he's seeking, there's likely to be a number of teams that would jump at the chance to acquire him.

It remains to be seen if Indianapolis will receive an offer that makes it feasible to part ways with a promising talent like Taylor.