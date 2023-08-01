X

    Video: Serena Williams, Husband Alexis Ohanian Announce They're Having a Baby Girl

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Tennis legend Serena Williams announced she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second daughter together.

    The couple revealed the gender at a large gathering with family and friends.

    Williams first announced her pregnancy in May prior to attending the Met Gala, writing she and Ohanian had an additional guest for the star-studded affair.

    The 23-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to their first daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September 2017. She had been pregnant with Olympia when she bested sister Venus in the 2017 Australian Open final.

    Williams detailed the medical ordeal she experienced following Olympia's birth, which included clotting in her lungs and surgery to repair the incision from her C-section. She eventually returned to competitive action in February 2018 and reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2019.

    The 41-year-old penned her "farewell to tennis" last August, though later that fall she kept the door open for a possible comeback down the road.

