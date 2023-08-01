MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates' Rich Hill, Austin Hedges, More Targeted by Multiple Teams

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

As the 2023 MLB trade deadline quickly approaches, the Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly fielding interest for a lengthy list of players.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Pirates "are weighing multiple offers" for starting pitcher Rich Hill and catcher Austin Hedges. Heyman went on to name pitchers David Bednar, Mitch Keller and Cole Holderman along with first baseman Ji Man Choi as other players Pittsburgh is "getting inquiries on."

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com added that "no deals are imminent" for Pittsburgh despite the significant interest from around the majors. The Pirates have until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make decisions on any of the offers they've received.

At 47-58, Pittsburgh sits in fourth place in the NL Central and nine games out of an NL wild-card spot, which could influence the team to be in sell mode prior to the deadline. The Pirates have only made one trade so far, dealing veteran first baseman Carlos Santana to the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers last week in exchange for 18-year-old shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino.

Hill is in the midst of a middling season, as he has a 7-10 record with a 4.76 ERA, a 1.48 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 22 starts. The 43-year-old can add depth to a starting rotation, but he's not exactly a difference-maker.

Hedges isn't doing much better on his end, as he's slashing .180/.237/.230 in 65 games on his way to being relegated to backup catcher after prospect Endy Rodriguez was called up last month. The Pirates should jump at the chance to recoup assets for a struggling player if there's any interest from other teams.

Heyman noted that Bednar and Keller "of course have big price tags," so they are less likely to be moved. Bednar has 21 saves in 54 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched, while Keller has been Pittsburgh's best starter with a 3.97 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and 145 strikeouts through 22 starts.

Time is ticking for the Pirates to make a decision, so it will be interesting to see if any moves are made prior to the deadline.