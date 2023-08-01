Video: Anthony Edwards Changing T-Wolves Jersey to No. 5 After Landing New Contract

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

After signing a max extension this summer, Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards will have a new look for the 2023-24 season.

Edwards told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he is switching his jersey number from No. 1 to No. 5, and he plans to be a "whole different player."

"Five has always been my number. High school, college, AAU. It's always been a number that I always wanted," Edwards explained. "I tried to get it when I got drafted, I just couldn't. My teammate had it. The opportunity presented itself this year and I took it."

During the 2022-23 season, No. 5 was worn by Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson. Ironically, Edwards said Anderson "likes No. 1 anyways," so they essentially swapped jersey numbers for the upcoming campaign.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards was rewarded with a five-year contract extension worth up to $260 million last month. He earned his first career All-Star selection last season while averaging career highs of 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

"Signing the contract was pretty dope, but I think the work just started when I signed the contract," Edwards told Charania. "So I'm excited for what's to come."

When asked about his goals for this season, Edwards said he's not focused on individual accomplishments and he wants to see his team succeed.

"We want to win 50 games this year. We want to get [Karl-Anthony Towns] to an MVP level this year," Edwards said. "We want Jaden [McDaniels] to be the best three-and-D guy in the NBA... We want Rudy [Gobert] to be the Defensive Player of the Year. We just want all the things that it's supposed to be, and we're gonna work for it, so hopefully it'll be a great year."