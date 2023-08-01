Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Orioles Pursuing Mets Star; Unknown If SP Would Accept

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

As the Baltimore Orioles cling to a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, they could be hoping to make a major addition to their rotation before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Orioles are among the teams "actively pursuing" New York Mets ace Justin Verlander. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported there's "little sign of progress" between the Mets and Orioles on a Verlander trade.



One big hurdle that would have to be cleared is Verlander waiving his no-trade clause to make a deal, but Morosi noted it's unclear at this point if he would do so to join the Orioles.

There's a lot of competition for Verlander with a few hours remaining before the deadline. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams pursuing the three-time American League Cy Young winner.

Rosenthal reported Monday the Astros are believed to be Verlander's preferred choice because of his longstanding relationship with owner Jim Crane. The right-hander played six seasons in Houston from 2017 to '22, winning two World Series titles.

In the ongoing battle between the top two teams in the AL East, the Rays struck first on the trade front. They acquired Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo on Monday.

Civale has a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts this season. He will add depth to Rays rotation that has dealt with a series of injuries, including season-ending elbow injuries to Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen.

The Orioles desperately need to add a starting pitcher who could potentially take the ball in Game 1 of a playoff series. They have also been attached to Detroit Tigers All-Star Michael Lorenzen as a potential trade candidate.

Baltimore's rotation is tied for 16th in MLB with a 4.48 ERA. Tyler Wells, who has a 3.80 ERA in 21 appearances, was optioned to Double-A on Sunday after allowing 11 earned runs in nine innings over three starts to begin the second half.

Verlander, who signed a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the Mets in the offseason, has a 3.15 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings this season. His contract includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025 that kicks in if he throws at least 140 innings next season.