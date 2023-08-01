Fantasy Alert: Terry McLaurin Hypes QB Sam Howell; 'We Have a Nuanced Connection'

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Terry McLaurin likes what he is seeing from second-year quarterback Sam Howell.

The fifth-year receiver has played alongside 10 different quarterbacks during his time with the Washington Commanders but said the chemistry he has developed with Howell is growing.

"As we've gone over the course of this offseason, we've thrown together, we've gotten some reps out here," McLaurin said, per Zach Selby of Commanders.com. "I think one thing that strikes me with him is we have a nuanced connection."

Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick by the Commanders, started one game for the team in his rookie season, a 26-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He went 11-19 and threw for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He is not the set-in-stone starter for the team as they look towards a Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, but he will have an opportunity to grasp the role as he faces off against veteran Jacoby Brissett for the job. He also was said to have the "first-shot" at the job in training camp earlier in the offseason. Praise from impact players like McLaurin can surely play a role in determining who starts, and the receiver sensed poise from the young quarterback.

"It's going well," McLaurin said, per Selby. "He's gonna give guys a chance to make the play down the field, and he throws a really nice deep ball. So, he's growing. I like how he's doing and how he's communicating with us as well."