Commanders Rumors: Sam Howell Will Get 'First Shot' at Starting QB Job in 2023

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will reportedly get the "first shot" to be the team's starting signal-caller for the 2023 season.

"... Sources within the team say they plan to give him first shot at the starting job in 2023," ESPN's John Keim wrote. "They like how he developed during 2022, culminating in a 26-6 regular-season-finale win over Dallas."

The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round out of UNC ahead of last season. In his first start, a home matchup with the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys, he led the Commanders to a surprising 20-point upset victory by completing 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown (one interception) while rushing for 35 yards and another score.

During the offseason, the Commanders did add veteran Jacoby Brissett, who has fared well when called upon to replace various starters during his seven-year career. However, Washington didn't add a quarterback in the draft, and all signs point toward Howell taking the reins.

The Commanders have the pieces in place on both sides of the ball to be a winning team if they get good quarterback play.

On defense, Washington has a strong front seven including Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young, who nearly missed all of last year with a torn ACL but returned for the final three games.

On offense, the talent is in place led by wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson as well as the running back duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson.

Taylor Heinicke fared well at quarterback when called to replace Carson Wentz (broken finger) in October last season, and he proved that this unit can produce a winning team, with the highlight being an upset victory over the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Washington let Heinicke leave in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons, however, and now it appears that it's time for Howell to shine.