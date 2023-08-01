My Favorite Matches in WWE SummerSlam History

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Many members of the WWE Universe have waited all summer for the chance to witness the company's second-biggest event, SummerSlam, which takes place at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday night.

While the Raw and SmackDown stars will be working to stamp their place in history, the annual event gives fans the chance to reminisce about the best matches in moments in the pay-per-view's history.

For people looking to go back in time to witness some of the most memorable moments, here are my favorite SummerSlam matches.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena: SummerSlam 2014

John Cena entered SummerSlam 2014 as the WWE world heavyweight champion, preparing to defend his title against Brock Lesnar. At that point in his career, The Champ didn't often take losses and was the top star in the company.

Instead of a competitive fight in which the babyface overcame the odds and walked out with another successful title defense, Lesnar delivered 16 suplexes and two F-5s, allowing the champion to get in little offense before losing clean in the middle of the ring.

The lopsided match was so unexpected that it created a moment few fans will ever forget.

Undertaker vs. Mankind, Boiler Room Brawl: SummerSlam 1996

In 1996, The Undertaker was involved in a feud with Mankind that saw the heel harassing The Deadman and tempting him into a stipulation that fit the psychotic nature of Mick Foley's character.

At a time when ECW was beginning to add brutal physicality to its shows, this was one of WWE's first forays into the art of hardcore, and the result was a classic that featured vicious brawling through the bowels of Gund Arena in Cleveland.

With The Undertaker looking to win the match by taking the urn from longtime foe Paul Bearer, Mankind stunned the world by unveiling his new allegiance to Bearer and walked out victorious, successfully ushering in one of the true turning points in WWE history.

Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena: SummerSlam 2013

Not only was the battle for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2013 one of the best main event matches in the event's history (as well as Cena's), but it also created a moment that catapulted Daniel Bryan into history as one of the greatest of all time.

With Triple H acting as special guest referee, Bryan and Cena proceeded to have one of the best bouts of the year, with the underdog stunning the world and finally earning the world title he deserved.

To make the moment even more unforgettable, the celebration was cut short when Triple H hit Bryan with a Pedigree, giving Randy Orton a chance to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The SummerSlam moment was the first true step toward WrestleMania XXX and Bryan's crowning WWE achievement.

Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog: SummerSlam 1992

Admittedly, like most people who grew up in the 90s, I'm a massive mark for Bret Hart, so it should come as no surprise that the classic match between The Hitman and The British Bulldog at SummerSlam 1992 made the list.

From a technical standpoint, the two men put on a masterclass, contrasting Hart's wrestling abilities with Bulldog's sheer power, The pair's familiarity with each other created an immeasurable chemistry that culminated in Davey Boy Smith winning the Intercontinental Championship in front of over 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium in London.

Years later, Hart shared in his autobiography that he could not contact Smith before the bout due to the latter's extensive drug use, making the magic the two men achieved in the ring even more impressive.

Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart: SummerSlam 1994

The greatest match in SummerSlam history is the family war between Bret and Owen Hart for the WWF Championship in 1994. The bout is also widely considered one of the best steel cage matches ever.

The two men used the structure around them in ways never seen before, complimenting the brutality with precise technical wrestling that made their father, Stu, proud; with Owen's leg getting stuck being a fantastic callback to his heel turn, the result was perfection.

Add in that Jim Neidhart attacked Davey Boy Smith after the match, and the family feud was far from over, creating an unforgettable series of moments for the Hart family.

