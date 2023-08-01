Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Trade 'Preferred' by Mets Star amid Dodgers Buzz

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in acquiring Justin Verlander as the New York Mets' fire sale continues in earnest.

But the veteran ace reportedly would prefer a return to the Houston Astros.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, "Talks are fluid, and subject to change. But multiple sources briefed on the discussions told The Athletic on Monday that the Astros remain involved in the Verlander talks. Some believe a return to Houston is the future Hall of Famer's preferred outcome, citing, in part, his relationship with [Astros owner Jim Crane]."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.