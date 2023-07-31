Report: AJ Pollock, Mark Mathias Traded to Giants from Mariners Ahead of MLB Deadline

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Shortly after dealing pitcher Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Seattle Mariners continued their selling ways Monday, trading away outfielder A.J. Pollock and second baseman Mark Mathias to the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Like Sewald, Pollock is 35-years-old, signaling that Seattle may be looking to offload some of its older assets ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday. The former All-Star signed with the Mariners this past offseason on a one-year, $7 million deal.

Mathias, 28, was claimed off waivers earlier this month on July 2.

The Mariners' return is either cash considerations or a player to be named later. The organization don't seem to be big sellers and aren't punting on this season as they are still just 5.5 games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West and 4.5 games out a Wild Card slot.

As for the Giants, they are certainly gearing up for a postseason push given that they are right on the heels of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, trailing their in-state rivals by just two games as of Monday.

Mathias, who had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to landing in Seattle, is batting .231/.355/.624 with four RBI in 22 games. The Giants announced he will be optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

A 12-year veteran, Pollock will help contribute to San Francisco's outfielder corps, an important addition considering that Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain.

Pollock won't offer much at the plate as he's been hitting .173/.225/.323 with five homers and 15 RBI in 49 games. He is an extremely reliable defender, however, holding a 1.000 fielding percentage.