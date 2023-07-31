Aaron Civale Traded to Rays from Guardians for Kyle Manzardo Ahead of MLB Deadline

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired starting pitcher Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for first baseman prospect Kyle Manzardo.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times first reported the deal.

The Rays pivoted to the Civale deal after poking around the Seattle Mariners' rotation for a potential trade, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

Civale, 28, has been excellent this season when healthy, going 5-2 in 13 starts with a 2.34 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 58 strikeouts across 77 innings. An oblique injury cost him about two months, but he's been stellar since his return in early June.

He's also under club control through the 2025 season, so he's hardly a short-term rental for the young Rays. He'll slot into a rotation that already includes Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow and Zach Eflin.

It's a win-now move for a Rays team (64-44) that went from a torrid start to falling 1.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles (64-41) in the AL East but is still seeking a World Series title.

It's perhaps more surprising from Cleveland's perspective. The Guardians are 53-53 and just a half-game behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, so very much in the hunt for a playoff berth. Trading a quality starting pitcher for a prospect is definitely not the sort of move a team makes if its seeking a run in October.

But Manzado is a very good prospect, and was a stiff price for the Rays to pay.

MLB.com ranks him as the No. 37 overall prospect in baseball, noting that he "can be a hitting coach's dream" who "makes impressive swing decisions, thus cutting down on strikeouts while maintaining healthy walk rates" and is "hit over power with exit velocities that don't typically pop off the page, but his ability to find the barrel has helped drive his slugging ability to this point."

For the Guardians, it appears to be another move around building for the future at the expense of potential short-term success. Whether that endears Guardians fans to the move remains to be seen, given the tight AL Central race, but Manzardo is nonetheless a nice addition.