NFL Coach: Put 49ers' Brock Purdy on Another Team and They Lose Most Games

San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy earned the love from the football world after his swift rise from Mr. Irrelevant to a starting quarterback. However, not everyone is impressed.

An opposing offensive coach told The Athletic's Mike Sando that he believes Purdy thrived because he's in the ideal situation in San Francisco, and he'd struggle in a different environment.

"You put him on any other team and they lose more than half the games," the offensive coach said. "They got the best rushing offense, they got the top defense, he doesn't make mistakes and he makes some plays with his legs, he gets the ball out. Good for him."

Purdy finished third in the voting for NFL Rookie of the Year after throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games. The 2022 seventh-round pick took over as the 49ers starter late in the season and helped power the team to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy suffered a torn UCL in that game that required offseason surgery. He returned to practice for the first time last week and appears to be on track to start San Francisco's 2023 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.