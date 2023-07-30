49ers' Brock Purdy Has 'Really Impressed' Shanahan in Return to Practice After Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has only practiced twice since being cleared in his recovery from elbow surgery, but that's been enough to gain the confidence of his head coach.

Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Sunday that he's been "really impressed" by Purdy in his return to the field.

Purdy had underwent surgery on March 10 to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow that he suffered during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He practiced for the first time on Thursday and said afterward that he's pleased with the progression in his recovery.

"[I] never jumped ahead of schedule or tried to do anything out of the ordinary," Purdy said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "We had really great advice from all those professionals along the way and slowly got to where we're at. And still have a plan to continue to carry out. It's not, 'We made it through practice and it's over.' We still have some stuff to do."

All signs point to the 23-year-old being ready to start San Francisco's 2023 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10. Purdy has been taking his practice reps with the first-team offense, while quarterbacks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold have been alternating with the second team.

The 49ers are hoping that Purdy will continue his swift rise into superstardom after his impressive finish to last season. The final pick of the 2022 draft threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games on his way to finishing third in the voting for NFL Rookie of the Year. Purdy will try to build off that momentum as San Francisco chases a trip to the Super Bowl.