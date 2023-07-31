X

NBA

    NBA Rumors: Pelicans 'Think Very Highly of' Brandon Ingram amid Contract Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 12: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in an interesting position this offseason.

    With two years left on his contract, the Pelicans could offer Ingram a three-year, $145 million extension. Not too shabby.

    But Ingram also has supermax eligibility remaining, meaning that if he makes an All-NBA team this upcoming season he would be eligible for a five-year extension worth an estimated $285 million.

    That would be enormous money for a player who only has one All-Star berth in his career, and even the three-year pact is good money for a player who has struggled with injuries throughout his career. But he reportedly has plenty of fans in New Orleans.

    "They think very highly of him there," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast Monday (56-minute mark).

    Ingram is still just 25 and has averaged at least 22 points per game in each of the past four seasons. He puts the ball in the net, and the potential of an Ingram-Zion Williamson pairing—if each could actually stay healthy—is promising for New Orleans.

    It just remains to be seen how much that promise is actually worth.