    Windhorst: 'No Chance' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Get 4-Year Contracts from Clippers

    Scott Polacek, July 31, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Paul George #13 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers look on against the San Antonio Spurs on January 26, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George may end up receiving new contract extensions with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the deals reportedly are unlikely to be for as many as four years.

    "I don't think there's any chance that those guys get four-year extensions," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday (27-minute mark).

    "They both can be free agents after next season because they have player options. There's no chance that they're getting extended four years. I would be stunned if they get extended four years. But that doesn't mean that they can't get extended, though. And that the Clippers won't make an offer or even a multi-year offer."

    The Clippers brought championship-or-bust expectations to the franchise when they added Leonard and George ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but they have yet to advance past the Western Conference Finals.

    Injuries are largely to blame, as Leonard missed the 2021 Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns and didn't play in 2021-22. He is yet to play more than 57 games in a season for Los Angeles, while George is yet to play more than 56.

    At this point, Leonard is 32 years old and George is 33.

    They can still be among the league's best players when they are healthy, but those periods of health have been inconsistent at best for the Clippers. Committing to four additional years as they enter their mid-to-late 30s may be seen as too much of a risk for the team.

    Perhaps the Clippers can agree to shorter extensions, as Windhorst mentioned. For now, though, don't expect the long-term deals to come for the star players.