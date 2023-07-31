Windhorst: 'No Chance' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Get 4-Year Contracts from Clippers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George may end up receiving new contract extensions with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the deals reportedly are unlikely to be for as many as four years.

"I don't think there's any chance that those guys get four-year extensions," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday (27-minute mark).

"They both can be free agents after next season because they have player options. There's no chance that they're getting extended four years. I would be stunned if they get extended four years. But that doesn't mean that they can't get extended, though. And that the Clippers won't make an offer or even a multi-year offer."

The Clippers brought championship-or-bust expectations to the franchise when they added Leonard and George ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but they have yet to advance past the Western Conference Finals.

Injuries are largely to blame, as Leonard missed the 2021 Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns and didn't play in 2021-22. He is yet to play more than 57 games in a season for Los Angeles, while George is yet to play more than 56.

At this point, Leonard is 32 years old and George is 33.

They can still be among the league's best players when they are healthy, but those periods of health have been inconsistent at best for the Clippers. Committing to four additional years as they enter their mid-to-late 30s may be seen as too much of a risk for the team.

Perhaps the Clippers can agree to shorter extensions, as Windhorst mentioned. For now, though, don't expect the long-term deals to come for the star players.