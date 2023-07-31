Bucs' Shaq Barrett to Start Foundation in Daughter Arrayah's Name After Drowning

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett announced plans to launch a foundation in honor of his daughter, Arrayah, who died in April after drowning in a pool.

"We're gonna just help out as much as possible, like swim lessons for other families, install AI cameras for other families," Barrett told reporters Monday.

Arrayah Barrett died after falling into the family's pool on April 30. She was the youngest of four children that Shaq Barrett shares with his wife, Jordanna. The couple recently announced Jordanna Barrett's pregnancy with their fifth child.

"We had gates up, but we just left it open that night, but we got more gates up," Barrett said. "We got all precautions in the way to prevent it from happening and that's why Arrayah Hope Inc. is gonna be beneficial for a lot of families."

Barrett is coming into his 10th NFL season and fifth with the Buccaneers. He was recently cleared to return to practice after missing half of the 2022 campaign with a torn Achilles.

The 30-year-old said returning to training camp has helped keep his mind off the loss of his daughter.