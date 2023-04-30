Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett's Daughter Arrayah Dies at Age 2

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tampa Police said the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett died Sunday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

His daughter, Arrayah, fell into the family's swimming pool and drowned. While she was transported to the hospital and "lifesaving measures [were] taken," she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Buccaneers released a statement offering their love and support:

Stroud noted police said there is an ongoing investigation, but it was believed to be accidental with no suspicious activity.

Barrett played the first four years of his career on the Denver Broncos before joining Tampa Bay as a free agent ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Buccaneers in March 2021.